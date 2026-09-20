Trump Announces 'AI Force' Plan, Appoints AI 'Czar' To Guide Policy

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to create an“AI Force” and appoint an“AI czar,” framing the initiative as a way to coordinate the rapidly expanding AI sector without adding regulations that could slow innovation. The announcement, posted by Trump on Truth Social over the weekend, positions the effort as an executive-led counterpart to earlier“Space Force” branding-though it leaves major questions unanswered.

Trump's message did not spell out whether the AI Force would function as a military command, a civilian agency, or a new department. The New York Times reported that White House officials did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

Trump says he will form an“AI Force” and appoint an“AI czar,” but he offered no organizational details in the initial post. The president framed the plan as avoiding new regulations that could hinder innovation-without specifying how that would work in practice. Trump's announcement arrives as prominent AI leaders debate whether development should slow down to improve safety and oversight. Private-sector and industry approaches to moderating AI progress are already emerging, including Anthropic's decision to use an“embedded evaluator.”

Key takeawaysA political coordination pitch-without a clear structure

In his Truth Social post, Trump said the AI Force would be created“much like” Space Force and that it would be managed in a way he described as successful during his first term. He also indicated that he would announce an AI“czar”“in the near future,” adding that“Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!”

While the rhetoric borrows from the branding of Space Force, Trump did not outline the governance model behind the new initiative. According to the New York Times, the administration did not provide clarification on whether the AI Force would be organized under defense authorities, operate as a civilian regulator, or assume a different form entirely.

That ambiguity matters for investors and builders because the practical effect of any“czar” or task force depends heavily on authority-whether it can set compliance standards, coordinate enforcement, or influence procurement and research priorities. Without that detail, markets are left to interpret the initiative primarily as signaling rather than as a concrete regulatory shift.

The timing: AI safety warnings and calls to slow down

Multiple reports tie Trump's announcement to a broader debate about whether the pace of AI development should be moderated. The BBC noted that his post came amid warnings about AI's potential dangers and included no further information about timing or scope.

Earlier this month, Cointelegraph reported on Sept. 12 that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared a three-step proposal aimed at pacing AI progress more deliberately. The underlying concern, as Cointelegraph characterized it, was that if development moves too quickly, systems could“outrun our ability to understand and control these systems.”

That proposal has also drawn reactions from other high-profile technology leaders. Cointelegraph previously reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded positively to Amodei's slowdown idea, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang did not, arguing that regulation was not necessary. CNBC's coverage of Huang's position-referenced by the original reporting-highlighted his view that regulation may not be the right tool for addressing the risks.

Trump's announcement intersects with this debate, but it does so from a different angle: his stated goal emphasizes managing AI without“adding regulations” that could slow innovation. For stakeholders, the open question is whether that approach means voluntary coordination, procurement and safety guidance, or simply a political framework rather than enforceable rules.

What industry is doing meanwhile: Anthropic and an“embedded evaluator”

Even as policymakers and executives debate the need for slower development, at least one major lab has been moving forward with an internal mechanism intended to influence AI deployment pacing. On Sunday, Anthropic said it had chosen Accenture as its first embedded evaluator, according to Cointelegraph's report.

Cointelegraph linked this decision to the first step in Amodei's three-part proposal, describing the move as an effort to help moderate the pace of AI development. The key point for builders and users is that this is not merely an abstract policy discussion-it reflects a concrete, operational attempt to create additional review or evaluation capacity within development pipelines.

This distinction is likely to shape how stakeholders interpret Trump's plan. If the White House initiative ultimately results in similar embedded oversight-through contractors, audits, or evaluation mechanisms-it could align more closely with lab-level approaches like Anthropic's. If, however, the AI Force is mainly ceremonial or focused on high-level coordination without technical enforcement, it may provide less tangible safety impact than internal evaluation models.

Why the“AI czar” concept could matter for crypto and digital infrastructure

Although Trump's announcement is framed around AI governance, the implications can extend into the broader technology ecosystem that underpins modern digital markets-including crypto infrastructure. AI systems increasingly influence everything from software development and automated trading to security tooling and risk modeling. When governments signal intent to shape AI oversight-whether through an“AI czar,” procurement priorities, or coordination structures-they can indirectly affect which tools and workflows enterprises adopt.

At the same time, the public debate highlighted in the reporting underscores a tension: some leaders argue for pacing to improve safety and control, while others contend that regulation is unnecessary and that oversight can be handled without new legal constraints. Trump's statement suggests he wants coordination without additional regulation, but the absence of details means the policy direction remains unclear.

For readers tracking both AI and blockchain-related infrastructure, the practical question is not only whether new roles or offices are created, but how those roles will translate into standards, audits, or constraints that affect developers building adjacent systems.

With Trump promising more information“in the near future,” the next developments to watch are the AI Force's formal structure, its legal or administrative authority, and whether the administration's approach meaningfully engages the kinds of evaluation practices already emerging in the private sector-especially as the industry continues to debate how quickly AI should move and who should be responsible for keeping it under control.

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