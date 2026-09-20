Stark VARG SM Skoll Breaks Longstanding Track Record

September 20, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Zeest Media LLC

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2026) - Stark Future has set a new lap record at the Autòdrom de Sitges-Terramar. On Thursday 10 September 2026, Stark rider Jonas Skovby lapped the 1923 banked oval in 41.888 seconds on a Stark VARG SM Sköll, beating the 42.600-second record set there by Carlos Sainz in an Audi R8 LMS in 2012. The margin is 0.712 seconds. The machine that took it is a road-legal production motorcycle with no gearbox, no clutch, and no exhaust.







̈Constructed in just 300 days back in 1923, this concrete oval hosted racing for barely a year before being abandoned to Mother Nature for over a century. On 10 September 2026, the timing systems at Terramar were activated once again, and the vehicle that set the fastest mark did so in complete silence. ̈

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Watch it Here (available 20th September)

The attempt was a joint project between Stark Future, Alpinestars and DC Shoes, staged under permit after a process with the circuit's owners and the local authorities that ran for the better part of a year. Terramar is one of the oldest purpose-built banked ovals still standing, and one of the least used: it has been effectively abandoned since the 1920s and is now earmarked for redevelopment.

THE RECORD THAT STOOD

Terramar opened on 28 October 1923. It was Spain's first permanent racing circuit, a two-kilometre concrete oval with banking steep enough to be awkward to walk up, and it was built in 300 days. Albert Divo won the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix there in a Sunbeam at an average of 96.91 mph, beating Louis Zborowski's Miller. The builders ran out of money almost immediately, contractors went unpaid, and the circuit was never permitted to hold another international race. It has been quiet ever since.

In 2012, Red Bull went back. Carlos Sainz, 2-time World Rally Champion, lapped the oval in an Audi R8 LMS and set a time of 42.600 seconds. That is the mark that has stood for the last fourteen years, and it is the mark Stark went to Terramar to beat.

THE LAP

*41.888 seconds. Across a two-kilometre lap that works out at an average of a little over 172 km/h, on concrete that has not been resurfaced in a century, bearing the full brunt of a hundred years of weather.

The bike that broke the record was a Stark VARG SM - Sköll, the numbered 500-unit limited edition announced on 16 September: 80 hp on the full ALPHA specification, 914 Nm at the rear wheel, single-speed drive with neither gearbox nor clutch, and 123.4 kg / 272 lb. Straight out of the box.

A single-speed drivetrain is an unusual advantage on a circuit like this. There is no shift, so there is no interruption: the bike simply builds and holds. What it gives up is top speed, and on a two-kilometre oval that is a trade the stopwatch seems willing to make.

THE RIDER

Jonas Skovby rode the record lap. Jonas is a celebrated Swedish Supermoto champion and freestyle rider who transitioned from competitive track racing into a world-renowned urban street riding content creator.







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Jonas Skovby: ̈Slamming through a century-old track at 200 km/h means you are constantly on the edge, either about to be launched off a concrete wall or losing the front tire by a hair. With zero time to react or fix a mistake at those speeds, all I could do was completely trust the bike. It was an absolutely insane adrenaline rush and easily the wildest thing I have ever done. ̈







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THE PARTNERS

The project was made possible with Alpinestars and DC Shoes.

Skovby rode in a bespoke Alpinestars suit, made specifically for the record attempt.

Timekeeping and Chrono*: Monitored by CSI Timing.

AT A GLANCE