Stark VARG SM Skoll Breaks Longstanding Track Record
|TERRAMAR
|STARK VARG SM SKÖLL - 10 SEPTEMBER 2026
|Circuit
|Autòdrom de Sitges-Terramar, Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona, Spain
|Opened
|28 October 1923. Spain's first permanent racing circuit, built in 300 days
|Layout
|2.000 km closed concrete oval, steeply banked
|Record run
|Thursday 10 September 2026
|Rider
|Jonas Skovby
|Machine
|Stark VARG SM Sköll - 80 hp ALPHA, 914 Nm at the rear wheel, single-speed, 123.4 kg
|New lap record
|41.888 seconds
|Previous record
|42.600 seconds - Carlos Sainz, Audi R8 LMS, 2012, set for Red Bull
|Margin
|0.712 seconds
|Average lap speed
|approx. 172 km/h over 2.000 km - Max speed: 210 kmh (130,48 mph)
|1923 benchmark
|Albert Divo, Sunbeam, winner of the 1923 Spanish Grand Prix, 155.96 kmh (96.91 mph) average
|Partners
|Alpinestars, DC Shoes
|Timekeeping Details:
|Certification*: CSI Timing
Lap time as displayed and printed by the on-site timing system. Certified by CSI Timing with Chrono: TAG HEUER CP 540. Further details on request.
NOTES TO EDITORS
The hero film goes live on Sunday 20 September 2026 at 15:00 CET across Stark Future, Jonas Skovby, Alpinestars and DC Shoes channels simultaneously. Stills, cut-downs and behind-the-scenes material are available on request.
- VARG SM Sköll - Terramar - Record
Press KitFull Stark - media kit
Interviews and full timing data are available on request to Stark's Press Department.
PRESS CONTACT - MEDIA KIT
Benjamin Cobb - Brand Communications Director, Stark Future
...
About Stark Future:
Stark Future is a Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle and technology manufacturer, building zero-emissions motorcycles that outperform combustion equivalents, inspiring the motorcycle industry toward sustainability. Founded in 2020, the company combines advanced engineering with world-class design. Its flagship VARG platform represents the most powerful motocross, enduro, and supermoto motorcycles ever created, and Stark races at the highest level worldwide, including FIM SuperEnduro, Hard Enduro, EnduroGP, and the World Supercross Championship. Stark Future's mission is to accelerate the industry's shift toward sustainability by delivering uncompromising technology and performance.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Zeest Media LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment