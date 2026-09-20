Sara Shneiderman

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs; Ivan Head South-North IDRC Chair, University of British Columbia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a sociocultural anthropologist with long-term ethnographic and policy-engaged commitments in the Himalayas and South Asia (Nepal, India, and Tibetan areas of China), and emerging research engagements in British Columbia, Canada. At UBC, I co-lead both the Himalaya Program and the Disaster Resilience Research Network (DRRN).

Broadly speaking, my research explores how social transformation is shaped by dynamics of citizenship and belonging (in relation to Indigenous, ethnic, religious and gender identities); cross-border mobility; conflict and political mobilization; territory and land use; development discourses and practices; and disaster aftermath and preparedness.

Current research projects include an ethnography of the twin processes of post-conflict state restructuring and post-disaster reconstruction in Nepal from the perspective of lived experience in the hill district of Dolakha; and mixed methods research about community-based disaster preparedness in British Columbia, Canada, conducted in collaboration with the provincial Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR), the City of Vancouver Emergency Management Agency, and UBC's Office of Emergency Management through the Campus as a Living Labs initiative.

Recently completed collaborative research engagements include serving as Principal Investigator for "Expertise, Labour, and Mobility in Nepal's Post-Conflict, Post-Disaster Reconstruction", a SSHRC Partnership Development Grant; Co-Investigator for "Infrastructures of Democracy", a University of Toronto-based SSHRC Insight Grant; Co-Investigator in the Durham University-based Sajag-Nepal partnership about landsliding and disaster preparedness in Nepal; and collaboration in a Yale University-based project on urbanization and land use change in the Himalayas.

As the Ivan Head South-North IDRC Chair at UBC's School of Public Policy & Global Affairs from 2025-30, I am working to convene students, scholars, and practitioners from across the Global South and North to share scholarship and best practices in the fields of disaster resilience, migration, and Indigenous futures.



2017–present Associate professor, University of British Columbia

2015–2017 Research assistant professor, University of British Columbia

2011–2014 Research assistant professor, Yale University 2009–2011 Postdoctoral research fellow, St Catharine's College, University of Cambridge



2009 Cornell University, PhD

2004 Cornell University, MA 1997 Brown University, BA Honours



2023 The power of Buddhist homelands: secularism, space and sovereignty, South Asian History and Culture

2023 On the Subject of Corruption:“Community Contributions” and the Labour of Infrastructural Development in Post-Earthquake Nepal, Public Anthropologist

2023 Beyond Reconstruction: What Leads to Satisfaction in Post-Disaster Recovery?, Journal of Happiness Studies

2022 Ethnicity, Cambridge Encyclopedia of Anthropology

2022 Action beyond intent: experiencing ir/reconciliation (Afterword 2), Journal of the Royal Anthropological Institute

2021 The Ethnography of Collaboration: Navigating Power Relationships in Joint Research, Collaborative Anthropologies

2021 Multi-hazard susceptibility and exposure assessment of the Hindu Kush Himalaya, Science of the Total Environment

2020 Disaster Financialization: Earthquakes, Cashflows and Shifting Household Economies in Nepal, Development and Change

2020 Forging Community through Disaster Response: Nepali Canadians and the 2015 Earthquakes, BC Studies

2020 Redundancy, Resilience, Repair: Infrastructural Effects in Borderland Spaces, Verge: Studies in Global Asias

2018 Darjeeling Reconsidered: Histories, Politics, and Environments, Oxford University Press

2017 Citizenship, Gender, and Statelessness in Nepal: Before and After the 2015 Constitution in Understanding Statelessness. Tendayi Bloom, Katherine Tonkiss and Philip Cole, eds., Routledge

2016 Nepal's Ongoing Political Transformation: A Review of Post-2006 Literature on Conflict, The State, Identities, and Environments, Modern Asian Studies

2015 Restructuring States, Restructuring Ethnicity: Looking Across Disciplinary Boundaries at Federal Futures in India and Nepal, Modern Asian Studies

2015 Rituals of Ethnicity: Thangmi Identities Between Nepal and India., University of Pennsylvania Press

2014 Reframing Ethnicity: Academic Tropes, Recognition Beyond Politics, and Ritualized Action in Nepal and India, American Anthropologist

2013 Himalayan Border Citizens: Sovereignty and Mobility in the Nepal-Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) of China Border Zone, Political Geography 2013 The Practices, Policies and Politics of Transforming Inequality in South Asia: Ethnographies of Affirmative Action, Focaal: Journal of Global and Historical Anthropology



2020 Planning and Preparedness for the Mountain Hazard and Risk Chain Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: UKRI Global Challenges Research Fund

2017 Expertise, Labour and Mobility in Nepal's Post-Conflict, Post-Disaster Transformation Role: PI Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

2016 NASA (Land Cover Land Use Change Program) - collaborator Role: Collaborator Funding Source: NASA

2015 Restructuring Life: Citizenship, Territory and Religiosity in Nepal's State of Transformation Role: PI Funding Source: Wenner-Gren Foundation

2014 Infrastructures of Democracy: Post-conflict transition and state building in Nepal's agrarian districts Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada 2009 Inequality and Affirmative Action in South Asia: Current Experiences and Future Agendas in India and Nepal Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: British Academy



American Anthropological Association

Association for Asian Studies

UBC Disaster Resilience Research Network UBC Himalaya Program

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