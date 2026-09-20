Rosie Simms

Director of Place-Based Projects, POLIS Water Sustainability Project, University of Victoria

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I am the Director of Place-Based Projects at the POLIS Water Sustainability Project, where I have worked for over a decade on applied research and communicating new thinking on water governance, law, and policy. I also play an active role supporting partners on strategic water initiatives, convening B.C. water leaders and networks, and engaging with all levels of government and communities to help inform their water programs and priorities.

2015–present Director of Place-Based Projects, POLIS Water Sustainability Project

2015 University of British Columbia, Master of Arts

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