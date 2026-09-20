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Teresa Anne Fowler

Teresa Anne Fowler


2026-09-20 10:04:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct assistant professor, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary
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Teresa Anne Fowler is an Associate Professor at Concordia University of Edmonton in the Faculty of Education, Department of Physical Education and Wellness, and is also an adjunct assistant professor at Werklund School of Education at University of Calgary.

Experience
  • –present Associate professor, Concordia University of Edmonton
Education
  • 2020 University of Calgary, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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