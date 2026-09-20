MENAFN - Mid-East Info) RIYADH, September 2026: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer, and Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi (TMG), one of the Middle East's most experienced community developers, signed a preliminary agreement to establish a joint company to explore and develop a mixed-use project in Riyadh, in which Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi will hold a 51% stake in the joint company, while ROSHN Group will hold a 49% stake. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement establishes a framework for the two groups to evaluate a potential partnership for the phased development of the project. The two groups are set to bring their respective experience through a collaborative approach, combining ROSHN Group's knowledge of the Saudi market and its track record in contributing to the urban development and delivering integrated, human-centric communities and destinations with TMG Saudi's experience in developing large-scale, mixed-use developments to unlock further investment opportunities spanning residential and commercial developments, as well as hospitality, retail and fully integrated human-centric communities, drawing on ROSHN Group's extensive land bank and Talaat Moustafa Group's proven track record in delivering large-scale mixed-use developments.

The concept under evaluation is for a residential-led, mixed-use community supported by retail, commercial, hospitality, leisure, healthcare and education facilities, together with parks and public spaces. ROSHN Group and TMG Saudi intend to undertake detailed master planning and business case development for the project. The project is expected to comprise more than 55,000 residential units, according to preliminary studies.

Naaman Atallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of ROSHN Group, said:“ROSHN Group is committed to unlocking the potential of its strategic land bank through partnerships with leading developers that share our ambition for creating exceptional destinations. We are pleased to explore this opportunity with TMG Saudi and assess how our combined expertise can contribute to the development of a world-class mixed-use project that enriches quality of life and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Ahmed Hani Talaat Moustafa, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi, said:“Saudi Arabia offers an exceptional environment for urban development, and we value the opportunity to explore this project with ROSHN Group. We will now work with our partners to assess how our experience in building integrated communities contributes to supporting the urban transformation underway across the Kingdom.”

About ROSHN Group:

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer, serving as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030. ROSHN is transforming the urban landscape with human-centric, integrated developments that elevate connectivity and enhance the quality of life across the Kingdom. The Group's portfolio spans ten asset classes, including residential communities, retail, commercial, hospitality, education, healthcare, sports, entertainment and logistics.

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About Talaat Moustafa Group Saudi:

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Saudi is one of the largest community developers in the Middle East, with more than fifty years of experience creating integrated cities and hospitality destinations. TMG's portfolio includes Madinaty, Al Rehab and Noor in Egypt, and Banan City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Talaat Moustafa Group Holding is listed on the Egyptian Exchange. [TMG to confirm preferred boilerplate.]

Cautionary statement:

This announcement relates to a preliminary agreement only. It does not constitute a commitment by either party to proceed with any transaction. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be concluded or that any development will proceed on the basis described.