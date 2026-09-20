Discover vibrant community events across AlManshiyah Plaza, AlUla Old Town and AlJadidah Arts District, exclusive resort stays, restorative spa experiences, and the annual date harvest season

AlUla, Saudi Arabia –September 2026: AlUla is welcoming visitors to celebrate Saudi National Day amidst its breathtaking sandstone canyons, ancient heritage sites and lively cultural districts of the city. With activities taking place on 23rd and 24th September, this year's celebration brings together traditional folklore, film screenings, interactive workshops, live music and world-class hospitality within one experiential destination. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Cultural Celebrations and Community Activations:

Festivities across AlUla's key districts will feature National Day decorations, illuminated gateways, standing flags along connecting pathways, and background national melodies, with operating hours varying by location and activity.

The main celebration launches on Wednesday, 23rd September across AlUla's principal hubs. At AlManshiyah Plaza, visitors can enjoy background National Day music, dedicated children's activities starting at 8:30pm, two live performances of the Saudi Ardah folklore sword dance at 9:00pm and 11:30pm, and vibrant Farmers Market activities.

In AlJadidah Arts District, live musical performances by the AlUla Music Hub take place at the Shurofat of AlJadidah (balconies), featuring two shows between 9:00pm and 11:00pm, while Madrasat Addeera and the AlJadidah Traditional Arts Studios host an adult embroidery workshop from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to craft a keepsake brooch inspired by Saudi motifs, alongside guided tours of the Madrasat Addeera Visitor Centre. Travelers arriving at AlUla Airport on 23rd September will also be greeted with special National Day arrival giveaways, including flowers, chocolates, and commemorative pins.

Celebrations continue Thursday, 24th September, with storytelling taking centre stage through the Qissa bi Qissa activation at Huna Space in AlUla Old Town. Inspired by UNESCO's Story Circles methodology, this complimentary storytelling programme led by local Rawi guides offers bilingual English and Arabic sessions from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, allowing participants to connect through shared heritage and community narratives.

Across both 23rd and 24th September, film enthusiasts can gather at Cinema AlJadidah, powered by VOX in collaboration with the Saudi Cinema Association's Shashtna initiative, presenting three nightly screenings between 8:00pm and 2:00am showcasing acclaimed Saudi short films.

Families with young children can take part in a dedicated interactive programme at the AlUla Public Library featuring face painting and creative activities across five sessions from 6:00pm to 11:00pm. Throughout both days, local Productive Families kiosks and the Green Dew booth lined across Old Town and AlJadidah will showcase regional handicrafts, local snacks, and artisanal goods.

Honouring the harvest:

September also marks the annual AlUla Dates Season, running from 18th to 27th September at the Farmers Market in AlManshiyah Plaza, celebrating the destination's deep agricultural roots and centuries-old date palm cultivation. On 24th September, AlManshiyah Plaza integrates both National Day celebrations and Dates Season activities featuring Saudi Ardah performances, children's entertainment, and farmers market activities, giving visitors an authentic taste of AlUla's rich oasis culture and community spirit.

Exclusive hotel stays:

For Saudi National Day week, The Chedi Hegra is offering its Emerald Treasures of the Kingdom package directly inside Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Guests receive a traditional welcome with Arabic coffee and dates, along with a limited-edition gift. The offer includes a Hegra Heritage Bike Tour, an evening Stargazing experience, a National Day afternoon tea or dessert experience, complimentary room upgrades subject to availability, and early check-in and late check-out. Guests also enjoy savings across resort amenities, including 20% off spa treatments and 40% off dining. In addition, the resort's Prima Classe restaurant features a dedicated Saudi National Day Sharing Experience with a multi-course menu celebrating modern Saudi flavours accompanied by specialty mocktails and Saudi coffee.

In celebration of Saudi National Day, Our Habitas AlUla offers a tranquil retreat with its Saudi National Day Stay Offer for stays between 22nd and 25th September. Guests booking prior to 25th September receive a complimentary villa upgrade, daily breakfast savings on food and beverage outlets, flexible 24-hour check-in and check-out, and a welcome drink upon arrival, while children under 12 stay and dine for free. Outside guests looking to unwind by the water can also purchase the AlUla Pool Day Pass for full access to the resort's infinity pool.

Banyan Tree AlUla invites guests to settle into luxurious tented villas nestled beneath ancient rock formations. Valid for stays from 22nd to 26th September, the resort's Saudi National Day package includes daily breakfast, discounts on dining, complimentary stays and meals for kids, flexible 24-hour check-in and check-out, a complimentary upgrade to a pool villa subject to availability and shared access to facilities across both Banyan Tree AlUla and Our Habitas AlUla. For a romantic retreat, couples can choose a Romantic Escape package, complete with daily breakfast, a 90-minute couples' spa experience, a private dinner at Saffron, and an in-villa romantic bath ritual.

Surrounded by towering rock formations, Shaden Resort features a dedicated National Day promotion for stays between 23rd and 25th September across all room categories, inclusive of daily breakfast and a complimentary dinner. Guests visiting throughout September can also enjoy weekday Sky Cinema outdoor movie screenings under the stars, and weekend poolside sports match broadcasts with mocktails and light bites.

Cloud7 Residence AlUla introduces its Proudly Saudi National Day Offer for guests seeking a vibrant, community-focused bungalow stay. Available to book now for stays from 22nd to 26th September (minimum two-night stay), the package features a 25% discount on bungalow room rates. As an added cultural perk, the offer includes guided tours of the ancient heritage sites of Dadan and Jabal Ikmah, alongside an immersive AlUla Old Town experience.

For Saudi National Day, Dar Tantora the House Hotel is offering its Proudly Saudi package in AlUla Old Town for stays in the Dar Al Luban room category between 22nd and 26th September (bookable until 18th September with a minimum two-night stay). The stay includes a 25% discount on room rates, a traditional five-sense welcome upon check-in, a guided heritage tour of AlUla Old Town, and flexible early check-in and late check-out.

Wellness and spa indulgences:

On 23rd September, Our Habitas Spa will offer complimentary sound bath healing sessions for in-house guests, alongside a special offer where booking any massage of 60 minutes or longer unlocks an additional 30 minutes of complimentary spa pampering.

Running through 30th September, Banyan Tree Spa AlUla invites guests to experience holistic treatments combining Eastern and Western wellness philosophies. Guests booking a 60- or 90-minute massage receive 30 complimentary additional minutes or can choose a special 30% discount across 60- and 90-minute massage sessions.

Saudi National Day in AlUla offers a special union of vibrant community tradition, luxury sanctuary and timeless natural beauty, and an extraordinary setting for the national holiday.