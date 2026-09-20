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ALGERIA UNDERWATER! Torrential Floods Turn Streets Into Raging Rivers World News


2026-09-20 09:45:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Torrential floods struck parts of Algeria after intense thunderstorms, with dramatic scenes reported from Sidi El Ghalali in El Arich province and Guelma. Powerful water flows surged through streets as heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding. Videos show roads inundated by fast-moving floodwater, highlighting the impact of the severe weather across the affected areas.

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AsiaNet News

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