Indian Embassy In Iceland Hosts UP Diwas, Showcases State's Heritage

UP Diwas Celebrated in Iceland

The Indian Embassy in Iceland recently hosted a vibrant celebration for Uttar Pradesh Diwas, shining a spotlight on the state's vibrant cultural heritage alongside its growing tourism, trade, and investment prospects. The celebratory gathering was graced by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, as confirmed via an official statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Iceland on Sunday.

Shedding light on the proceedings through a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iceland noted, "Ambassador R Ravindra highlighted the trade and investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Icelandic photographer and writer Mr Einar Falur Ingólfsson shared insights from his extensive travels across Varanasi and other parts of the State."

The cultural showcase was enriched by devotional Kirtan performances courtesy of ISKCON members, energetic cultural presentations by local diaspora members, and a special exhibition featuring One District One Product (ODOP) merchandise hailing from various districts across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, informative video screenings focused on the region's burgeoning tourism sector and economic potential, culminating in what the Embassy described as a "vibrant celebration showcasing the rich heritage and opportunities of Uttar Pradesh in Iceland."

Viksit Bharat Run and Other Initiatives

Prior to this event on Saturday, the diplomatic mission organised the 'Viksit Bharat Run 2026', drawing participation from members of the wider Indian community residing in Iceland. Dignitaries Satish Mahana and Kunwar Manvendra Singh officially flagged off the running event.

Describing the objectives of the athletic event, the Embassy stated on X, "The Viksit Bharat Run seeks to promote fitness, unity, community spirit and citizen participation in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. It also heralded the spirit of Seva Pakhwada, which continues through Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October, highlighting service to society, collective responsibility and the contribution of every citizen towards nation-building."

Environmental and Cleanliness Drives

As part of their visit to the diplomatic mission, the two visiting legislative leaders also participated in a sapling plantation drive on embassy grounds under the nationwide 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Highlighting this environmental activity, the Embassy posted on X, "Hon'ble Speaker, Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Satish Mahana and Hon'ble Chairman, Legislative Council, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Kunwar Manvendra Singh planted a sapling at the Embassy premises in Reykjavik, Iceland under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative."

Furthermore, the green drive served to inaugurate the mission's observance of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, aligning directly with the overarching national campaign theme titled "Swachhata Mein Sabhhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat" while emphasising communal responsibility towards ecological preservation.

The Embassy officially launched its 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign schedule on Thursday, with activities slated to run continuously through October 2. Detailing the launch on X, the Indian Embassy in Iceland shared, "Ambassador R Ravindra launched the campaign at the Embassy of India, Reykjavik, today, administering the Swachhata Pledge to Embassy officials. As part of the campaign, the Ambassador led the officials in Shramdaan for a cleanliness drive." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)