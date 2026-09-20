Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Flood, Drought Crisis In State

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Govt Over Dual Crisis

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched an attack on the state government over the flood and drought situation in Bihar, alleging that people are suffering due to the dual crisis and demanding Rs 15,000 compensation for drought-affected farmers.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "More than 45 lakh people are affected by floods. Rainfall has been less than 35% this time, causing a part of Bihar to face drought-like conditions. People in Bihar are dying due to floods, yet hundreds of crores of rupees were squandered on 'diya-baati' to mark the Prime Minister's birthday."

The RJD leader criticised the Centre and the state's "double-engine" government, saying Bihar has been facing a disaster situation for nearly a month, with some regions affected by floods and others facing drought-like conditions. Questioning the premature closure of community kitchens and relief camps, Tejashwi Yadav said that the problems of flood-affected families continue even after the water recedes. He demanded that relief camps and community kitchens should remain operational for the affected people.

Questions PM CARES Fund, Minister's Visit

The RJD leader also questioned the expenditure on celebrations and lighting lamps on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and sought details of assistance provided to Bihar through the PM CARES Fund. "Does Bihar come to the Centre's mind only during elections?" he asked.

Yadav also questioned the visit of the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Bihar and said that drought-affected areas should also be inspected along with flood-hit regions. "Did the Agriculture Minister of the Government of India come and take stock of the drought? He toured the outside areas. Since the Agriculture Minister had come, he should have visited the drought-affected areas where it rained less than thirty-five per cent this time, and where farmers' crops across many hectares have been destroyed," he said.

Demands Financial Aid, Attacks CM

Demanding financial assistance for farmers, he said, "The double-engine government should immediately provide at least Rs 15,000 to every farmer affected by drought."

He also attacked Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, saying, "The Chief Minister here is not even worthy of being called a Chief Minister, but still he is called a Chief Minister. There is no vision of their own, no roadmap. They are just all talk. No one is doing any work; Bihar is drowning, Bihar has become drought-stricken. Are they bringing relief? The BJP's Chief Minister has been made for the first time; even then, they are not able to bring relief."

Flood Situation and Relief Efforts

The flood situation in Bihar has affected several districts due to rising water levels in the Ganga and other rivers. According to reports citing the state Disaster Management Department, approximately 40.72 lakh people across 676 Gram Panchayats in 88 blocks of 16 districts (namely Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia, Madhepura, and Arwal) have been affected by floods as of September 20, 2026.

The state administration has been carrying out rescue and relief operations in affected areas, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed in several districts. Community kitchens, relief camps and boats have also been used to provide assistance to affected residents.

Political Parties Contribute to Relief Fund

Amid the flood situation, political parties and leaders have contributed to relief efforts. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while the party's MPs, MLAs and MLCs donated one month's salary each towards flood relief.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also contributed Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced a contribution equivalent to three months of his salary for relief work. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also donated one month's salary to the relief fund as rescue and relief operations continued across flood-affected districts. (ANI)

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