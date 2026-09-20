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King Begins Working Visit To New York For UN General Assembly

King Begins Working Visit To New York For UN General Assembly


2026-09-20 09:08:49
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday began a working visit to New York for the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His Majesty will deliver a speech during the opening session and hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state and delegation leaders.

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Jordan Times

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