Nikkhil Advani: When Everything Fails, I Revisit Salim-Javed's Works

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming show 'The Revolutionaries', has spoken about his inspiration behind his creative pursuits.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS along with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Parizada. The filmmaker said that he likes to consume less fiction, and more content about real life. He said that he finds reality a bit more absurd than fiction

He told IANS,“I find reality stranger than fiction. I find it absurd. Really, I find it absurd how some people behave. When I hear some stories about the things that have happened, I couldn't just wrap my head around. If I had written it as a scene, people would say, 'It doesn't work like that in real life'. Okay, if I told you that 12 people came on a rubber raft and they held Bombay hostage for 3 days (referring to the 26/11 attacks of Mumbai). No one would believe it. You would say it's not possible. This is one of the greatest financial capitals of the world. How could it happen here? But, it happened, right”.

“12 boys came, and they just did what they had to do. Tabahi machayi. So, human nature is always evolving. And this is where I draw my inspiration from”, he shared.

The filmmaker has also made 'Mumbai Diaries' which shows the side of the medical infrastructure during the 26/11 attacks of Mumbai.

“And when everything else fails, I go back to Salim-Javed because they have taken care of lots of stuff. I love my reference points like Jai and Veeru”, he added.

Meanwhile, 'The Revolutionaries' follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.