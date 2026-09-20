Magenic LLC To Launch Campel9, A Self-Powered Pellet Heater For Camping And Rvs, On Kickstarter

RV

Magenic LLC will launch CAMPel9 on Kickstarter, a portable pellet heater that generates electricity from its own heat for camping, RVs and off-grid use.

CHEONGJU-SI, CHUNGCHEONGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magenic Korea to Launch CAMPel9, a Self-Powered Pellet Heater for Camping and RVs, on KickstarterMagenic LLC announced that it will launch CAMPel9, a portable self-powered pellet forced-air heater designed for camping, RVs, camper vans and travel trailers, on Kickstarter on September 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time.CAMPel9 is designed around a simple concept: use the heat generated by burning wood pellets not only for heating, but also to generate electricity for the heater's own electrical components.The system combines a pellet combustion chamber, forced-air heat exchange system and thermoelectric power generation technology. Electricity generated from the heat can be used to operate the heater's blower and control systems, reducing dependence on an external power source during operation.For campers and RV users, electrical power is often a limited resource, particularly during extended off-grid trips. Conventional electric heaters can consume significant amounts of battery power. CAMPel9 is designed to approach the problem differently by using pellet fuel as the primary energy source for both heating and electrical operation.CAMPel9 uses an automatic pellet feeding system and forced-air heat circulation to deliver warm air into the surrounding space. The design is intended for applications including tents, RVs, camper vans, travel trailers and other off-grid environments where portable heating is required.Magenic LLC has focused on reducing the size and complexity of the system while integrating combustion, heat exchange, air circulation, pellet feeding and thermoelectric power generation into a compact portable unit.The company says CAMPel9 has undergone continuous operating tests to evaluate pellet consumption, heating operation and power generation under extended operating conditions.The CAMPel9 Kickstarter campaign will officially begin on September 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time. Early supporters will have access to limited early-bird pricing during the initial campaign period.More information about CAMPel9 and the Kickstarter campaign will be available when the campaign launches.About Magenic LLCMagenic LLC is a product development and manufacturing company focused on mechanical systems, precision components and innovative heating technology. The company developed CAMPel9 as a portable pellet heating system designed specifically for outdoor and off-grid applications.Media ContactMagenic LLC

Song Namsuk

magenicllc

+82 10-3418-3824

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

11-HOUR CONTINUOUS ONE-TAKE - REAL-WORLD OPERATION

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Magenic LLC to Launch CAMPel9, a Self-Powered Pellet Heater for Camping and RVs, on Kickstarter News Provided By magenicllc September 20, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.