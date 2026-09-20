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IHG Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Saudi Arabia's 95Th National Day With Exclusive Offers Across The Kingdom
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Saudi Arabia,September 2026 – In celebration of Saudi Arabia's 96th National Day, IHG Hotels & Resorts invites guests to come together and celebrate with a collection of special stays, dining experiences and cultural activations across its hotels in the Kingdom. From a luxury island escape on the Red Sea to Saudi-inspired dining, family activities and special stay offers, each property is bringing its own touch to the occasion. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Stay Period: 6–30 September 2026
National Day Celebrations: 20–27 September 2026 voco Makkah voco Makkah invites guests to extend the National Day celebrations with a special September stay alongside a one-day dining offer.
Stay Period: 6–30 September 2026 InterContinental Riyadh InterContinental Riyadh celebrates the Kingdom's 96th National Day with Taste of Saudi 96, bringing Saudi and Oriental flavours together with live culinary experiences and family entertainment. At Mondo Restaurant, the Taste of Saudi 96 experience will feature a welcome drink and artisan coffee trolley, signature Saudi and Oriental dishes, an Oriental BBQ, live kunafa and a Saudi signature pasta station.
Spa Validity: 1–30 September 2026 ABOUT IHG HOTELS & RESORTS: IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,400 properties.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting InterContinental The Red Sea Resort: InterContinental The Red Sea Resort marks Saudi National Day with a September stay offer and a five-day island programme rooted in Saudi hospitality, culture and ambition.
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Traditional Arts & Crafts: In partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (WRTH), the resort will host a special cultural programme celebrating Saudi traditional arts and craftsmanship. From 23–26 September, four specialist Saudi artisans will lead hands-on workshops in sea and navigation inspired woodcraft and palm weaving, giving guests the opportunity to learn about Saudi living heritage and create their own handmade piece to take home in special co-branded packaging. The workshops will run daily from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with capacity for up to 288 participants across the four days.
Stay Offer: Guests can book four nights and pay for three in a Resort View Room, subject to availability and final approved terms.
Saudi-Inspired Touches: From 22–26 September, guests will be welcomed with Saudi-inspired arrival and turndown amenities, alongside special National Day creations at Murrma, including the Safcha XL Cookie for SAR 75 and The Kingdom for SAR 50.
Family Experiences: Younger guests can take part in Saudi flag face and body painting, a Saudi clothing photo corner and Young Marine Biologist sessions from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.
Wellness: In-house guests can enjoy complimentary Wellness Club activities from 22–26 September with advance reservation.
Dining & Entertainment: Darein will host live oud performances daily from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM, while Chimes will feature DJ sets from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. At The 305, the DJ takes over from 9:00 PM Thursday to Saturday, while Ardo hosts Latin Nights with dancers and percussion from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM Thursday to Saturday.
National Day Campaign: The resort will also celebrate the occasion through a cinematic campaign featuring Saudi skydiver Razan Al-Ajmi carrying the Saudi flag above Shura Island.
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Al Rehab Restaurant: Lunch and dinner buffet for SAR 196 per person.
Zamzam Lobby Lounge: A choice of items for SAR 96 per person, alongside a special offer featuring a choice of burger, pizza or club sandwich with a soft drink for SAR 96.
Stay Offer: A Deluxe Room for two for SAR 296, including taxes and breakfast.
Additional Guests: SAR 96 per additional person, including VAT and breakfast.
Stay Benefits: Guests receive 10% off food and beverages, 20% off the standalone National Day dinner, 5% off laundry services and complimentary shuttle service to and from Masjid Al-Haram.
Stay Period: 6–30 September 2026
National Day Celebrations: 20–27 September 2026 voco Makkah voco Makkah invites guests to extend the National Day celebrations with a special September stay alongside a one-day dining offer.
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Stay Offer: Deluxe Room for two for SAR 296 including taxes, on a room-only basis.
Stay Benefits: 10% off food and beverages and 5% off laundry services.
Bakkah Restaurant: Walk-in guests can enjoy 20% off the buffet on 23 September.
Stay Period: 6–30 September 2026 InterContinental Riyadh InterContinental Riyadh celebrates the Kingdom's 96th National Day with Taste of Saudi 96, bringing Saudi and Oriental flavours together with live culinary experiences and family entertainment. At Mondo Restaurant, the Taste of Saudi 96 experience will feature a welcome drink and artisan coffee trolley, signature Saudi and Oriental dishes, an Oriental BBQ, live kunafa and a Saudi signature pasta station.
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Breakfast: SAR 129 + VAT.
Dinner: SAR 275 + VAT.
Bowling: Families can also enjoy bowling from 23–26 September, between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.
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Price: SAR 196 including VAT.
Children aged five and under dine complimentary.
Children aged six to 12 receive 50% off.
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Price: SAR 196 per person.
Date: 23 September 2026.
Time: From 5:00 PM until closing.
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Price: SAR 296 including VAT.
Time: 2:00 PM–11:30 PM.
Children aged five and under dine complimentary.
Children aged six to 12 receive 50% off.
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First Guest: SAR 196.
Second Guest: SAR 96.
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Children aged six and under enjoy complimentary access.
Hotel guests receive complimentary pool access and can enjoy the buffet for SAR 75 per person.
DJ performances will take place on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
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Saudi National Day Breakfast: SAR 69 on 23 September.
Saudi National Day Lunch: SAR 96 on 23 September.
Stay Offer: Rooms from SAR 469 per night including breakfast, or SAR 569 per night on a half-board basis including breakfast and dinner. Prices are subject to applicable tax and VAT.
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Festive National Day decorations and a dedicated photo booth.
Complimentary traditional Saudi coffee on arrival.
Green-themed cupcakes in the lobby lounge.
Children's movies, face painting, characters, arts and crafts.
Nail art and henna in the lobby.
A selection of Saudi dishes at Rotunda, the hotel's main restaurant.
Live oud entertainment at the restaurant.
A horse show.
A traditional Saudi Ardah performance.
Family beach activities at Pearl Beach with a DJ.
A Porsche car show.
Spa Validity: 1–30 September 2026 ABOUT IHG HOTELS & RESORTS: IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,400 properties.
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Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo
Premium: Noted Collection, voco, Ruby, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, EVEN
Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner, avid
Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites
Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts
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