IHG Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Saudi Arabia's 95Th National Day With Exclusive Offers Across The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi Arabia,September 2026 – In celebration of Saudi Arabia's 96th National Day, IHG Hotels & Resorts invites guests to come together and celebrate with a collection of special stays, dining experiences and cultural activations across its hotels in the Kingdom. From a luxury island escape on the Red Sea to Saudi-inspired dining, family activities and special stay offers, each property is bringing its own touch to the occasion. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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InterContinental The Red Sea Resort:

Traditional Arts & Crafts: In partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (WRTH), the resort will host a special cultural programme celebrating Saudi traditional arts and craftsmanship. From 23–26 September, four specialist Saudi artisans will lead hands-on workshops in sea and navigation inspired woodcraft and palm weaving, giving guests the opportunity to learn about Saudi living heritage and create their own handmade piece to take home in special co-branded packaging. The workshops will run daily from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with capacity for up to 288 participants across the four days. Stay Offer: Guests can book four nights and pay for three in a Resort View Room, subject to availability and final approved terms. Saudi-Inspired Touches: From 22–26 September, guests will be welcomed with Saudi-inspired arrival and turndown amenities, alongside special National Day creations at Murrma, including the Safcha XL Cookie for SAR 75 and The Kingdom for SAR 50. Family Experiences: Younger guests can take part in Saudi flag face and body painting, a Saudi clothing photo corner and Young Marine Biologist sessions from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily. Wellness: In-house guests can enjoy complimentary Wellness Club activities from 22–26 September with advance reservation. Dining & Entertainment: Darein will host live oud performances daily from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM, while Chimes will feature DJ sets from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. At The 305, the DJ takes over from 9:00 PM Thursday to Saturday, while Ardo hosts Latin Nights with dancers and percussion from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM Thursday to Saturday. National Day Campaign: The resort will also celebrate the occasion through a cinematic campaign featuring Saudi skydiver Razan Al-Ajmi carrying the Saudi flag above Shura Island.

InterContinental The Red Sea Resort marks Saudi National Day with a September stay offer and a five-day island programme rooted in Saudi hospitality, culture and ambition.

Validity: Stay offer valid 1–30 September 2026; National Day programme 22–26 September 2026.

InterContinental Dar Al Tawhid:

InterContinental Dar Al Tawhid celebrates Saudi National Day with traditional hospitality, festive dining and a special stay offer.

Al Rehab Restaurant: Lunch and dinner buffet for SAR 196 per person. Zamzam Lobby Lounge: A choice of items for SAR 96 per person, alongside a special offer featuring a choice of burger, pizza or club sandwich with a soft drink for SAR 96. Stay Offer: A Deluxe Room for two for SAR 296, including taxes and breakfast. Additional Guests: SAR 96 per additional person, including VAT and breakfast. Stay Benefits: Guests receive 10% off food and beverages, 20% off the standalone National Day dinner, 5% off laundry services and complimentary shuttle service to and from Masjid Al-Haram.

From 20–27 September, guests will be welcomed by National Day decorations, complimentary traditional Saudi coffee, Saudi flags and a special cake display in the lobby. The celebrations continue with Saudi dishes at Al Rehab Restaurant and green-themed desserts at Zamzam Lobby Lounge.

Booking Period: 1–30 September 2026Stay Period: 6–30 September 2026National Day Celebrations: 20–27 September 2026

voco Makkah

Stay Offer: Deluxe Room for two for SAR 296 including taxes, on a room-only basis. Stay Benefits: 10% off food and beverages and 5% off laundry services. Bakkah Restaurant: Walk-in guests can enjoy 20% off the buffet on 23 September.

voco Makkah invites guests to extend the National Day celebrations with a special September stay alongside a one-day dining offer.

Booking Period: 1–30 September 2026Stay Period: 6–30 September 2026

InterContinental Riyadh

InterContinental Riyadh celebrates the Kingdom's 96th National Day with Taste of Saudi 96, bringing Saudi and Oriental flavours together with live culinary experiences and family entertainment.

Breakfast: SAR 129 + VAT. Dinner: SAR 275 + VAT. Bowling: Families can also enjoy bowling from 23–26 September, between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

At Mondo Restaurant, the Taste of Saudi 96 experience will feature a welcome drink and artisan coffee trolley, signature Saudi and Oriental dishes, an Oriental BBQ, live kunafa and a Saudi signature pasta station.

Validity: Taste of Saudi 96 available 23–24 September 2026.

Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention:

Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention brings together three different dining experiences across its restaurants for Saudi National Day.

Mosaique Garden

Price: SAR 196 including VAT. Children aged five and under dine complimentary. Children aged six to 12 receive 50% off.

On 23 September, guests can gather for a National Day dinner buffet featuring Saudi speciality dishes and a live Ouzi station.

KOI

Price: SAR 196 per person. Date: 23 September 2026. Time: From 5:00 PM until closing.

KOI marks National Day with an open sushi buffet including soup and salad, a choice of one main course, dessert and a welcome drink. The à la carte menu will also remain available.

Wildfire

Price: SAR 296 including VAT. Time: 2:00 PM–11:30 PM. Children aged five and under dine complimentary. Children aged six to 12 receive 50% off.

From 23–25 September, Wildfire will host a Saudi National Day brunch featuring premium local cuts and Saudi-inspired specialities.voco Riyadh:

First Guest: SAR 196. Second Guest: SAR 96.

This Saudi National Day, voco Riyadh invites family and friends to gather at Horizon for a special dinner celebrating the Kingdom's 96th National Day through memorable flavours and shared moments.

Validity: 23–24 September 2026.

Holiday Inn Riyadh Meydan:

Holiday Inn Riyadh Meydan celebrates National Day with a special dining offer at Alwaha Restaurant, giving guests the choice of breakfast, lunch or dinner buffet for SAR 96 including VAT.

Validity: 21–23 September 2026.

Holiday Inn Riyadh Olaya:

Holiday Inn Riyadh Olaya invites guests to gather over an international dinner buffet during the National Day celebrations.

The experience is available for SAR 84 through Cobone.

Validity: 23–25 September 2026.

Holiday Inn Riyadh Business District:

Holiday Inn Riyadh Business District celebrates the occasion with lunch and dinner experiences at Casa Oliva.

Guests can enjoy an international lunch buffet, while evenings bring a curated dinner buffet featuring international favourites, live cooking stations and a selection of desserts – offering a relaxed setting for friends and families to gather during the National Day period.

InterContinental Jeddah:

InterContinental Jeddah invites guests to celebrate National Day by the Red Sea with a poolside experience combining dining, entertainment and family time.

Children aged six and under enjoy complimentary access. Hotel guests receive complimentary pool access and can enjoy the buffet for SAR 75 per person. DJ performances will take place on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

From 23–25 September, guests can enjoy daily pool access for SAR 96 per person, including a snack buffet, drinks, DJ and entertainment.

The hotel will also offer additional room and spa experiences from 23–26 September, alongside a special Al Ferdaus Restaurant experience on 23 September.

Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel, Al Khobar:

Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel invites families to mark Saudi National Day with a memorable three-night stay in Al Khobar.

The stay includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children, a SAR 600 dining credit redeemable at Habak Restaurant or through in-room dining, and late check-out until 2:00 PM, alongside a series of National Day experiences inspired by Saudi heritage and hospitality.

InterContinental Al Khobar:

Saudi National Day Breakfast: SAR 69 on 23 September. Saudi National Day Lunch: SAR 96 on 23 September. Stay Offer: Rooms from SAR 469 per night including breakfast, or SAR 569 per night on a half-board basis including breakfast and dinner. Prices are subject to applicable tax and VAT.

InterContinental Al Khobar marks Saudi National Day with special dining experiences at Twist Restaurant and a staycation offer for those looking to extend the celebration.

Stay Validity: 22–27 September 2026.

Staybridge Suites Al Khobar:

Staybridge Suites Al Khobar celebrates National Day through Saudi hospitality and a festive experience for in-house guests.

Guests will be welcomed with complimentary traditional Saudi coffee, while a complimentary dinner will be served to all in-house guests on the evening of 23 September, accompanied by assorted desserts and Saudi sweets.

Saudi National Day-themed decorations throughout the hotel will create a festive atmosphere celebrating Saudi culture and hospitality.

InterContinental Al Jubail:

InterContinental Al Jubail turns Saudi National Day into a three-day family celebration, with activities bringing together Saudi traditions, dining, live entertainment and experiences for all ages.

Festive National Day decorations and a dedicated photo booth. Complimentary traditional Saudi coffee on arrival. Green-themed cupcakes in the lobby lounge. Children's movies, face painting, characters, arts and crafts. Nail art and henna in the lobby. A selection of Saudi dishes at Rotunda, the hotel's main restaurant. Live oud entertainment at the restaurant. A horse show. A traditional Saudi Ardah performance. Family beach activities at Pearl Beach with a DJ. A Porsche car show.

From 23–25 September, guests can enjoy:

Guests can also enjoy the dining experience with a live oud player for SAR 125, with the hotel's children's policy applying.

Validity: 23–25 September 2026.

Al Ahsa

Al Ahsa InterContinental:

Al Ahsa InterContinental puts the region's culinary heritage and wellness experiences at the heart of its National Day celebrations.

From 23–25 September, guests can enjoy a Saudi and Al-Ahsa-inspired buffet at Flavours Restaurant, featuring a selection of traditional local flavours and dishes available for breakfast, lunch and dinner for SAR 96 including VAT.

Throughout September, Palmarosa Spa will also offer a collection of special National Day promotions, with selected experiences and packages available at SAR 296, SAR 3,700, SAR 316, SAR 196 for the Classic option and SAR 350 for the Royal option, alongside a 35% discount on a selected spa offering.

Dining Validity: 23–25 September 2026Spa Validity: 1–30 September 2026

ABOUT IHG HOTELS & RESORTS:

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo Premium: Noted Collection, voco, Ruby, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner, avid Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,400 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.