Police Destroy Clandestine Drug Lab, Seize 48 Kg Of Meth In Southern Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Sep 20 (IANS) Afghan police have dismantled a clandestine drug-processing laboratory and seized 48 kg of crystal methamphetamine in southern Uruzgan province, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided a site on the outskirts of the province, destroying the facility and recovering the illicit consignment, according to a ministry statement.

In separate operations, counter-narcotics units confiscated an additional 23,000 kg of precursor materials used in drug manufacturing in southern Helmand and eastern Ghazni provinces, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The ministry did not disclose whether any arrests were made in connection with the raids, but reiterated that police will not tolerate the production, trade, or trafficking of illegal narcotics anywhere in the country.

On August 27, Afghan police burned more than 2.5 tonnes of illicit narcotics in northern Takhar province, provincial police office spokesman Naqibullah Masroor said.

The narcotics included 2,000 kg of opium, 335 kg of hashish, and over 200 kg of methamphetamine, the police official said, warning of taking stern action against anyone who produces or traffics narcotics across the province.

On August 24, the provincial police office said that police personnel discovered 48 kilograms of illegal opium-type drugs from a car in eastern Afghanistan's Wardak province and took its smuggler into custody.

The alleged drug smuggler was attempting to traffic the contraband from the northern Balkh province to western Farah, and then onward to an unknown destination. However, police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the vehicle and recovered the narcotics.

In a similar operation on August 22, police reported the discovery of 190 kg of opium and the arrest of a drug smuggler in the northern Takhar province.

On August 8, Afghan police seized a quantity of narcotics and arrested six people in northern Takhar province, provincial police spokesman Nizamuddin Omir said.

The suspects were arrested while allegedly transporting the narcotics, which had been concealed in vehicles, Omir said.

The case was referred to relevant authorities, and preliminary investigations into the suspects are underway, he added.