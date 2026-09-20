India, Bhutan Discuss Strengthening Sporting Ties During Asian Games Sidelines

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 20 (IANS) India and Bhutan on Sunday discussed ways to strengthen sporting ties between the two countries as Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, met Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) President Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games here.

"His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee, met His Excellency Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment of the Government of India, in Nagoya today on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026," the BOC said in a statement.

The meeting highlighted the longstanding and strong relationship between Bhutan and India, with sports emerging as an important new frontier for bilateral cooperation, it said.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of closer collaboration among the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) to strengthen sporting ties between the two countries further," the statement added.

“His Excellency Dr. Mandaviya also shared India's growing interest in positioning India as a global sporting hub. In this regard, His Royal Highness expressed that India's hosting of major international events would be of mutual interest, providing opportunities for Bhutanese athletes to compete and gain international exposure,” the BOC said.

The Crown Prince also expressed his support and good wishes for India's sporting endeavour, the statement said.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Thimphu during his official visit to the Himalayan nation.

"Honoured to receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Thimphu today. Deeply value his guidance further to deepen the unique friendship between India and Bhutan," EAM Jaishankar said on X.