Gardening Tips: 6 Easy Ways To Grow A Beautiful Garden On A Budget

Create a thriving garden without overspending by saving seeds, reusing household containers, making compost, growing plants from kitchen scraps, and dividing mature plants to expand your collection.

Don't throw away seeds from vegetables and fruits that can be grown at home. Tomatoes and peppers can provide an inexpensive starting point for your garden.

Exchange extra seeds or young plants with friends, neighbours or local gardening groups. It's a simple way to discover new varieties without buying packets of seeds.

Old buckets, yogurt cups and egg cartons can be transformed into useful plant containers. Add drainage holes to help excess water escape and keep plants healthier.

Kitchen scraps and suitable garden waste can be converted into nutrient-rich compost at home. This reduces waste while providing an affordable source of nourishment for plants.

Some herbs and vegetables can be regrown from kitchen scraps or supermarket cuttings. Mature perennial plants can also be divided to create more plants without buying new ones.