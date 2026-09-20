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Enrique Arturo Diemecke leads the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in a celebration of Mexico’s musical heritage at the Qatar National Convention Centre
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) celebrated Mexico’s musical heritage this weekend with Sounds of Mexico, opening a two-concert series presented as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.
Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and led by acclaimed Mexican conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke, the concert brought some of Mexico’s defining orchestral works to audiences in Doha. Presented as part of Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations, the evening offered an opportunity for audiences to discover the country’s composers and traditions, and for Mexican communities in Qatar to experience their musical heritage on an international stage.
Conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke said, “What a joy to be back in Qatar with these wonderful musicians and to share the music of Mexico! There is so much life in this music and every composer we present has something different to share. There is dance, there is drama, there are memories of our people and our traditions. I am always overwhelmed by the reaction of the incredible community here in Qatar and eagerly await each opportunity to return.”
Years of Culture is Qatar’s cultural exchange initiative, connecting people and countries through shared experiences in the arts, heritage, education, sport and other fields. Its longstanding collaboration with QPO brings this mission to life through music, introducing audiences to the creative voices of Qatar’s partner countries.
QPO Executive Director Kurt Meister said, “We were very pleased to welcome Enrique Arturo Diemecke back to the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. After performing together in Doha and Buenos Aires last year, it is a pleasure to continue that relationship with a programme dedicated to the music of his own country. Through our collaboration with Years of Culture, we can introduce audiences in Qatar to a wider range of music and give them the opportunity to discover the richness of a global orchestral repertoire.”
The programme explored the breadth of Mexico’s orchestral repertoire shaped by the country’s dance, folk and contemporary orchestral traditions. Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, Carlos Chávez’s Chacona in E Minor, Blas Galindo’s Sones de Mariachi and Silvestre Revueltas’s Redes, Second Suite introduced the audience to Mexico’s distinctive musical voices.
The night concluded with José Pablo Moncayo’s Huapango, inspired by traditional melodies from the Huasteca region and now one of the most recognisable musical expressions of Mexican identity.
The evening also marked Diemecke’s return to Qatar following his collaboration with QPO during the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture. In September 2025, he conducted A Musical Encounter: Sounds of Qatar and Argentina in Doha before leading more than 70 QPO musicians in the orchestra’s historic debut at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. His return to conduct the music of his own country reflects the continuing relationships created through successive Years of Culture programmes.
The concert series continues on 7 November 2026 with Sounds of Canada, led by conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe at QNCC. Both concerts form part of a wider year-long programme connecting Qatar, Canada and Mexico through exhibitions, design, film, sport, heritage, education and community exchange.
Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and led by acclaimed Mexican conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke, the concert brought some of Mexico’s defining orchestral works to audiences in Doha. Presented as part of Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations, the evening offered an opportunity for audiences to discover the country’s composers and traditions, and for Mexican communities in Qatar to experience their musical heritage on an international stage.
Conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke said, “What a joy to be back in Qatar with these wonderful musicians and to share the music of Mexico! There is so much life in this music and every composer we present has something different to share. There is dance, there is drama, there are memories of our people and our traditions. I am always overwhelmed by the reaction of the incredible community here in Qatar and eagerly await each opportunity to return.”
Years of Culture is Qatar’s cultural exchange initiative, connecting people and countries through shared experiences in the arts, heritage, education, sport and other fields. Its longstanding collaboration with QPO brings this mission to life through music, introducing audiences to the creative voices of Qatar’s partner countries.
QPO Executive Director Kurt Meister said, “We were very pleased to welcome Enrique Arturo Diemecke back to the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. After performing together in Doha and Buenos Aires last year, it is a pleasure to continue that relationship with a programme dedicated to the music of his own country. Through our collaboration with Years of Culture, we can introduce audiences in Qatar to a wider range of music and give them the opportunity to discover the richness of a global orchestral repertoire.”
The programme explored the breadth of Mexico’s orchestral repertoire shaped by the country’s dance, folk and contemporary orchestral traditions. Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, Carlos Chávez’s Chacona in E Minor, Blas Galindo’s Sones de Mariachi and Silvestre Revueltas’s Redes, Second Suite introduced the audience to Mexico’s distinctive musical voices.
The night concluded with José Pablo Moncayo’s Huapango, inspired by traditional melodies from the Huasteca region and now one of the most recognisable musical expressions of Mexican identity.
The evening also marked Diemecke’s return to Qatar following his collaboration with QPO during the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture. In September 2025, he conducted A Musical Encounter: Sounds of Qatar and Argentina in Doha before leading more than 70 QPO musicians in the orchestra’s historic debut at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. His return to conduct the music of his own country reflects the continuing relationships created through successive Years of Culture programmes.
The concert series continues on 7 November 2026 with Sounds of Canada, led by conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe at QNCC. Both concerts form part of a wider year-long programme connecting Qatar, Canada and Mexico through exhibitions, design, film, sport, heritage, education and community exchange.
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