'Should Become Stand-Up Comedian', BJP's Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over Mimicry Of Prime Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lashed out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, suggesting him to double up as a "stand-up comedian" at his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' events.

A political row erupted after a comedian allegedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing the stage with LoP Gandhi during the Indore event.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister of Sate Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Congress leader of lying and insulting Indian culture.

"He misleads students and attempts to spread anarchy," the Law Minister alleged.

Urging Gandhi to speak with responsibility, he added: "By insulting Indian culture and criticising Narendra Modi ji, he ends up criticising India and insulting Indian civilisation and culture."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the LoP, saying: "Rahul Gandhi was doing mimicry. I believe he should leave the party and become a stand-up comedian because he has rendered his party unemployed. At least he would have a job as a stand-up comedian."

Talking to IANS, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar accused Congress of crossing all limits of decency.

"Rahul Gandhi spends his time in every meeting abusing PM Modi, but he doesn't realise that the more he abuses him, the more PM Modi's votes will increase, and people's sympathy for him also increases...The Congress is behaving shamelessly, and there is no one to tell them this," he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told IANS: "There is a 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' across the country. One can understand the situation. No one is willing to come to listen to Rahul Gandhi. He has lost more than a hundred elections."

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva echoed similar views, saying:“Rahul Gandhi organises events and programmes. He does not understand political issues or the pulse of society. He functions like an event company, organises a programme and leaves."

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message is for the country, for every section of the society, and the youth are not left out of it," he asserted.

BJP leader T.R. Sriniwas also took a jibe at the Leader of Opposition, saying Gandhi will end up shutting down comedy shows, "with the kind of act he put on yesterday".

"The way they called a stand-up comedian onto the stage yesterday and had him do comedy with Rahul ji, he wasn't a student at all. The way it appeared to me-and to anyone watching who has even a little bit of sense-it was just a comedy show," he remarked while speaking to IANS.

However, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari backed Rahul Gandhi.

"The surging sea of students during the event and the visible enthusiasm reflected that the lamp of the BJP is dimming. All I can say is congratulations on the success of the Chhatra Ki Goonj event," he told IANS.