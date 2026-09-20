Telangana Horror: Neurosurgeon Charred To Death After Car Hits Divider, Catches Fire VIDEO

A tragic accident in Telangana's Suryapet district claimed the life of a neurosurgeon after his car crashed into a divider and burst into flames on Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Dr Kasakurthi Jagadish, a neurosurgeon associated with Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

The accident took place around 7:15 am near Pillalamarri on NH-365BB, while Dr Jagadish was travelling from Khammam towards Hyderabad, where his family lives. Police said the car lost control before hitting the divider. The vehicle caught fire soon after the collision and was completely gutted, leaving Dr Jagadish trapped inside.

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சூர்யாபேட்டை-கம்மம் நெடுஞ்சாலையில் வால்வோ கார் டிவைடரில் மோதி தீப்பிடித்த விபத்தில், கம்மம் மம்தா மருத்துவமனையின் நரம்பியல் அறுவை சிகிச்சை நிபுணர் டாக்டர் கசகுர்த்தி ஜெகதீஷ் காரினுள்ளேயே கருகி பரிதாபமாக உயிரிழந்தார்.#Telangana #Doctor #accident twitter/daBqK2HTdi

- M உடனடி செய்திகள் (@rajtweets10) September 20, 2026

“Soon after the car hit the divider, it caught fire and was completely gutted. Jagadeesh was charred to death,” Khammam Rural CI G Rajashekar said.

Police initially faced difficulty identifying the victim because of the burns. His identity was later confirmed using the vehicle's registration number. Fire personnel reached the spot and controlled the blaze within around 10 minutes. The body was subsequently shifted to Suryapet Government General Hospital for postmortem.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Initial findings suggest lack of sleep or drowsy driving may have contributed to the accident, though authorities have not established the exact cause.

A post about the incident stated:“Dr Kasakurthi Jagadish, a neurosurgeon at Mamata Hospital, died after his car hit a divider near Pillalamarri on the Hyderabad–Khammam highway in Suryapet. The vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames within minutes. Police visited the spot.”