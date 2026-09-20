Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Favours 5-Day Week For Schools In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sept 20 (IANS) J&K's senior cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Sunday favoured a 5-day week for school children in J&K.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of a religious function here, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in response to a question regarding the proposal for the shortened school schedule before the government, said that the proposal was a welcome move and that the well-being of children must remain at the centre of the education system.

"Our children need time not only to study, but also to rest, spend time with their families, play and grow in a healthy and balanced manner. Their mental health and overall wellbeing must remain at the heart of education," he said.

J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo has said that the proposal to start a 5-day week for the schools in the Union Territory has been sent to the Directorate of School Education and the proposal is under active consideration of the government.

Ummah, in collaboration with the Mirwaiz Foundation, for organising the programme and said such initiatives were important in connecting the younger generation with the timeless message of the Prophet, of faith, compassion, noble character and service to humanity. "At a time when our children and youth are facing many social, emotional and moral challenges, it is extremely important that they remain connected with the Seerah of the Prophet, which offers guidance for every aspect of life," he said. The Mirwaiz also congratulated the participating children, their teachers, parents and organisers, and prayed that such initiatives continue to nurture knowledge, good character and a deeper understanding of the teachings of Islam among the younger generation.

The Mirwaiz expressed great satisfaction over the overwhelming participation of children in the Grand 'Seerah' (Life and teachings of Prophet) Competition held at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, where around 2,800 boys and girls from 'maktabs' (religious schools) across districts took part. He appreciated the efforts of Maktab Maseeh