Royal Jordanian Remains Official Carrier Of National Basketball Teams

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Airlines will remain the official carrier of the national basketball teams under a renewed sponsorship agreement with the Jordan Basketball Federation, as the teams prepare for a series of major international competitions.

The agreement was signed by Royal Jordanian Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali and Jordan Basketball Federation President Yazan Muasher, the airline said Sunday.

The partnership provides continued support for the national teams during their international campaigns, including the men's team's upcoming fifth and sixth qualifying windows for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

Jordan's Falcons are seeking a third consecutive World Cup appearance and the fourth in the history of Jordanian basketball.

Majali said the renewed partnership reflects Royal Jordanian's commitment to supporting Jordanian sport and national teams competing abroad.

He said sport plays an important role in representing Jordan internationally and showcasing the capabilities of its athletes, adding that the airline would continue supporting the national teams in their pursuit of further achievements.

Muasher said the continued partnership reflects mutual confidence in the role of sport in strengthening Jordan's presence at the local, regional and international levels.

He added that the agreement provides added value to Jordanian basketball and supports the federation's efforts to develop the sport and build on the national teams' achievements.

Beyond the men's World Cup qualifiers, Jordan's national youth and women's teams are scheduled to compete in continental championships on the FIBA Asia calendar.

The federation will also continue organizing domestic competitions across age groups and for both men and women as part of efforts to expand the game's player base and support its long-term development.

//Petra// RZ