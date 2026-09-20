Vijay, Palaniswami, Stalin Set To Campaign In TN's Madurantakam For Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK President C. Joseph Vijay, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and DMK President M K Stalin are set to campaign in Madurantakam as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the October 6 Assembly by-election.

Vijay will address a major public meeting on September 28, while Palaniswami is scheduled to campaign on September 25 and 26. Stalin is also expected to canvass for his party's candidate.

Preparations for Vijay's public meeting have begun at a sprawling 10-acre site owned by the Mylam Bomma Mutt Adheenam near the foothills of the Vajragiri Hills at Acharapakkam.

The event is expected to attract TVK supporters from Madurantakam and neighbouring areas. Preliminary construction of the main stage has commenced, while separate areas are being prepared for the public, party leaders, media personnel and campaign workers.

Arrangements are also being made for vehicle parking, crowd movement, drinking water, lighting and other essential facilities.

TVK leaders are coordinating with local functionaries to mobilise supporters from different parts of the constituency. Party workers have been assigned responsibilities for managing the venue, receiving participants and ensuring that the meeting proceeds smoothly.

Vijay's rally is expected to be one of the most important events in TVK's bypoll campaign. The Chief Minister is likely to highlight the programmes implemented by his government and appeal to voters to support the party's candidate. His address is also expected to set the tone for the final phase of campaigning.

Candidates and their supporters have intensified door-to-door canvassing, neighbourhood meetings and direct interactions with voters across the constituency.

The entry of senior leaders into the campaign is expected to turn the bypoll into a closely watched political contest.

Palaniswami will campaign for the AIADMK candidate over two days before Vijay addresses the TVK rally. Stalin's campaign schedule is expected to be announced shortly by the DMK. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman are also expected to visit the constituency and seek support for their respective candidates.

With several prominent leaders lining up campaign meetings and roadshows, political activity in Madurantakam is expected to intensify in the coming days. Parties are now strengthening their booth-level networks and focusing on direct voter outreach ahead of polling.