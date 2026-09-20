Ethiopian Airlines Retains Africa's Best Airline Title

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Ethiopian Airlines has retained the title of Best Airline in Africa at the 2026 SKYTRAX World Airline Awards, extending its winning streak to nine consecutive years.

The carrier also received two other regional honors, taking Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in Africa and Best Business Class in Africa.

The latest awards recognize the airline's performance in areas including customer service, passenger experience and operational standards across its international network.

Ethiopian Airlines said the recognition reflects the confidence of its passengers as well as the work of employees across the airline group. The company added that the honors support its position as one of Africa's major aviation groups while highlighting its efforts to improve services for travelers.

Mesfin Tasew, group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, described the ninth consecutive Best Airline in Africa award as an important milestone for the carrier.

Tasew said the result reflected customer confidence, employee commitment and the airline's focus on maintaining high service standards.

The 2026 Skytrax awards add to Ethiopian Airlines' long-running record of recognition in the African aviation market. Its latest honors cover both overall airline performance and specific aspects of the passenger journey, including premium cabin service and onboard catering.

The airline said it would continue focusing on service quality and passenger experience as it expands and operates its global network.

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