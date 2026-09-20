Char Dham Yatra's First Phase Historic, 51 Lakh Pilgrims: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered prayers at Shri Badrinath Dham and sought the blessings of Shri Badri Vishal for the prosperity and well-being of the state and its people.

Record Pilgrimage and Second Phase Preparations

Speaking about the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, Chief Minister Dhami said that the first phase of the pilgrimage had been historic and set a new record, with approximately 51 lakh pilgrims and devotees having already offered prayers at the shrines. "By the grace of Baba Kedar and all our holy shrines, the first phase of the pilgrimage has been truly historic, setting a new record. Approximately 51 lakh pilgrims and devotees have already offered their prayers, and the second phase of the pilgrimage is now underway following the monsoon season," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making arrangements to ensure smooth travel and convenient darshan for pilgrims during the second phase of the pilgrimage. "We are ensuring that all arrangements are in place-managing smooth travel for pilgrims, organizing efficient darshan, and ensuring they face no difficulties. Preparations at every level are complete to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey," he said.

Dhami added that road construction and repair work was continuing along the pilgrimage routes and that he had personally reviewed the situation. He also said a review meeting had recently been held to assess arrangements for the second phase of the Yatra. "Our aim is for the second phase of the pilgrimage to conclude just as seamlessly as the first," the Chief Minister said.

Pilgrim Statistics and Safety Measures

According to information released by the Uttarakhand government on September 15, a total of 50,56,160 devotees had visited the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib by 7 pm on September 14. The government said that 66,07,749 pilgrims had registered for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra. The figures included 7,08,407 pilgrims at Yamunotri, 7,89,773 at Gangotri, 14,98,544 at Kedarnath, 17,36,619 at Badrinath and 3,22,817 at Hemkund Sahib.

The state government has directed officials to prioritise pilgrim safety, smooth traffic management and continuous monitoring of sensitive locations along the Yatra routes. The second phase of the Char Dham Yatra began after the monsoon season, with the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) undertaking preparations to facilitate the movement and darshan of pilgrims. The committee had earlier reviewed arrangements for the second phase, including pilgrimage management, improvements to the temple committee's website and the Yatra standard operating procedure. At a BKTC board meeting held in September, officials also discussed strengthening CCTV arrangements at the shrines and subordinate temples, crowd management measures and improving transparency in the counting of offerings. Proposals concerning restoration work at temples, including Tungnath and Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, were also considered.

Badrinath Master Plan Progress

The Chief Minister also spoke about the progress of the master plan for Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham. He said the work was advancing rapidly, although the project faced challenges due to the limited construction season in the high-altitude region. "Work on the master plan for Lord Badri Vishal is progressing rapidly. Although the project is somewhat challenging-since construction can only continue for six months before halting- everyone is striving to complete it as quickly as possible," Dhami said.

The Badrinath master plan focuses on improving infrastructure and facilities at the pilgrimage centre while maintaining its religious and cultural significance. The state government has described the redevelopment initiative as an effort to improve the experience of pilgrims and strengthen facilities at the shrine.

The Chief Minister's visit comes as Uttarakhand authorities continue to focus on pilgrimage management, road connectivity, traffic regulation and the safety of devotees during the second phase of the 2026 Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)

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