Dubai-Backed Kindness Campaign Brings Water, Education And Healthcare To Ghana Village

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Dubai-backed global campaign has completed a major development programme in a village in Ghana's Eastern Region, bringing clean water, education, healthcare, food and economic opportunities to more than 1,000 residents.

The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign was launched with the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Varkey Foundation through a strategic partnership between the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Beast Industries, founded by Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast.

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The milestone was announced during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January 2026 and highlights how content creators and digital platforms can be used to support long-term humanitarian and community development.

The project focused on five areas - clean water, education, food, health and economic opportunity - creating what organisers described as a holistic development framework for the rural community.

The village, home to more than 1,062 residents, had previously faced limited access to basic sanitation, clean water, education and healthcare. The community relies heavily on cocoa farming, with average household incomes reported at between $100 and $120 (Dh 367 – Dh 440).

Poverty had also contributed to child labour rates of almost 40 per cent, while school absenteeism among students in Grades 4 to 9 increased during the cocoa harvest season as children left classrooms to work on farms.

Healthcare was another challenge, with residents previously travelling for up to an hour by motorbike to reach basic medical services.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said the Ghana project reflected the summit's wider focus on using digital media for social impact.

“Completing the comprehensive development framework in the Eastern Region of Ghana embodies the 1 Billion Followers Summit's vision to drive the positive impact of the content industry and digital media, transforming this impact into an engine of development that addresses humanitarian causes and changes the reality of communities. Through this milestone, the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign has established a global model of how content creation can transform lives.”

She said the initiative, backed by UAE institutions and carried out with MrBeast and the Varkey Foundation, was also intended to encourage wider community action.

"The campaign's success, in collaboration with MrBeast and with support from MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation, sends a message of hope from the UAE to the world, one that inspires collective development action that instills a culture of generosity and builds a better future for communities everywhere.”

The development work included classrooms from kindergarten through junior high school, teacher housing, school meal programmes and facilities to improve access to clean water and sanitation.

The project also installed handwashing stations and sanitary toilets, while efforts were made to raise awareness around child labour and the importance of keeping children in school.

The opening of a new health clinic marked another major milestone, bringing medical care closer to families who had previously faced lengthy journeys to access treatment.

The clinic is designed to support early detection of illnesses, including malaria and respiratory infections, while improving access to maternal and infant healthcare and reducing the financial and time burden on families.

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said education remained central to the wider transformation.

“Education is the greatest gift we can give – it transforms lives, families and entire communities. What has been achieved through 1 Billion Acts of Kindness in Eastern Ghana shows what is possible when we bring together education, healthcare and nutrition to remove the barriers that prevent children from learning and give them the opportunity to build a better future.

He added that the partnership between charities and content creators could help extend the impact beyond the Ghanaian community.

“By combining the work of charitable organisations with the extraordinary reach of purpose-driven content creators, we can inspire millions more people to become changemakers in their own communities and create positive change around the world.”

MrBeast used his digital platforms, which organisers say generate more than 62 billion annual views and reach over 1.1 billion followers, to spearhead the campaign alongside 20 international content creators selected during the fourth 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The creators worked with field teams on construction projects, school and healthcare facilities, electricity and clean-water infrastructure.

The campaign's organisers said the aim was not simply to provide individual services but to establish a sustainable model of community development that could be replicated elsewhere.

Donaldson said the experience of visiting the village highlighted the scale of the challenges faced by residents.

“When we travelled to the village with 20 international creators and saw the harsh realities the community faced living without healthcare or clean water, we all knew we had to turn this village into a model for radical change.”

He said the initiative was intended to use the reach of digital content to encourage others to take action in their own communities.

“By using our platforms to create positive impact and change lives there, we hope to inspire millions across the world to become changemakers in their own communities.”

The campaign will now take the story of the village's transformation to a global digital audience through behind-the-scenes content documenting the project.

One featured video follows the creation of the health clinic, from the community's initial lack of electricity and medical equipment through construction and the clinic's opening, when it treated its first 100 patients on the first day.

Organisers said the content will be distributed through MrBeast's network and the collective reach of around 3,000 creators across 180 countries, highlighting how digital platforms can be used to amplify humanitarian initiatives.

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