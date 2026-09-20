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Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan To Inaugurate 9Th India International Water Week 2026 In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20 September 2026, Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in collaboration with key Central Ministries, State Governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners, is organising the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026 from 22–26 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on the theme“Climate Resilient Water Management.” The five-day international event will provide a multidisciplinary platform bringing together policymakers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry, civil society and young professionals for dialogue, knowledge exchange, innovation and partnerships towards addressing emerging water challenges and advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future.
Key Highlights of IIWW-2026
Inauguration: The event will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Vice-President of India on 22 September 2026, in the presence of the Hon'ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti and other dignitaries.
Global Participation & Partner Countries: The Netherlands and Germany will participate as Partner Countries, alongside Ministers, policymakers, global water leaders, international organisations, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry representatives, civil society, start-ups, youth and other stakeholders from India and abroad, enriching international cooperation and exchange of global experience in water management.
National Participation & Convergence: Fourteen States will participate as Partner States, while six Central Ministries and Departments have been invited to participate as Partner Ministries and Departments, strengthening Centre State collaboration and cross sectoral convergence for climate resilient water management.
Ten Major Forums: The programme will feature Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders' Plenaries, Country Forums, Water Leaders' Forums, Practitioners' Forums, Thematic Forums, Startup Forum, Youth Forum, Industrial Forum and Side Events, facilitating dialogue across policy, technology, research and implementation.
Seven Key Sub-themes: Deliberations will cover inclusive and equitable water governance; collaboration for optimal use of water resources; technology and community for water security; water in climate-related risk; innovative financing models for water infrastructure and modernisation; sustainable water resources management; and water for people and planet.
International Exhibition & Technology Showcase: A four-day international exhibition from 22–25 September 2026 will provide a platform for showcasing innovative technologies, products and solutions for sustainable and climate-resilient water management.
International WASH Conference: The Second International WASH Conference 2026, being organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation from 22–24 September, will focus on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene behaviour and public health, with emphasis on scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions.
Outcome-oriented Deliberations: IIWW-2026 will seek to translate knowledge and dialogue into actionable recommendations, partnerships and scalable solutions, bringing together policy, financing, technology and community participation to strengthen water security and climate resilience.
Valedictory & Study Tours: The deliberations will culminate in the Valedictory Session on 25 September 2026, followed by study tours on 26 September 2026.
India International Water Week has emerged as an important platform for bringing together diverse stakeholders from India and across the world to exchange experiences, showcase innovations and strengthen cooperation in the water sector. IIWW-2026 will place climate resilience at the centre of the water discourse, with emphasis on moving from dialogue to practical, collaborative and implementable solutions for sustainable water management.
Key Highlights of IIWW-2026
Inauguration: The event will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Vice-President of India on 22 September 2026, in the presence of the Hon'ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti and other dignitaries.
Global Participation & Partner Countries: The Netherlands and Germany will participate as Partner Countries, alongside Ministers, policymakers, global water leaders, international organisations, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry representatives, civil society, start-ups, youth and other stakeholders from India and abroad, enriching international cooperation and exchange of global experience in water management.
National Participation & Convergence: Fourteen States will participate as Partner States, while six Central Ministries and Departments have been invited to participate as Partner Ministries and Departments, strengthening Centre State collaboration and cross sectoral convergence for climate resilient water management.
Ten Major Forums: The programme will feature Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders' Plenaries, Country Forums, Water Leaders' Forums, Practitioners' Forums, Thematic Forums, Startup Forum, Youth Forum, Industrial Forum and Side Events, facilitating dialogue across policy, technology, research and implementation.
Seven Key Sub-themes: Deliberations will cover inclusive and equitable water governance; collaboration for optimal use of water resources; technology and community for water security; water in climate-related risk; innovative financing models for water infrastructure and modernisation; sustainable water resources management; and water for people and planet.
International Exhibition & Technology Showcase: A four-day international exhibition from 22–25 September 2026 will provide a platform for showcasing innovative technologies, products and solutions for sustainable and climate-resilient water management.
International WASH Conference: The Second International WASH Conference 2026, being organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation from 22–24 September, will focus on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene behaviour and public health, with emphasis on scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions.
Outcome-oriented Deliberations: IIWW-2026 will seek to translate knowledge and dialogue into actionable recommendations, partnerships and scalable solutions, bringing together policy, financing, technology and community participation to strengthen water security and climate resilience.
Valedictory & Study Tours: The deliberations will culminate in the Valedictory Session on 25 September 2026, followed by study tours on 26 September 2026.
India International Water Week has emerged as an important platform for bringing together diverse stakeholders from India and across the world to exchange experiences, showcase innovations and strengthen cooperation in the water sector. IIWW-2026 will place climate resilience at the centre of the water discourse, with emphasis on moving from dialogue to practical, collaborative and implementable solutions for sustainable water management.
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