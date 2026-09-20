Zelensky Confirms Strikes On Key Oil Industry Facility In Moscow Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state reported this on Facebook.

"Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night. One of Russia's key oil industry facilities and the aggressor's logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine. The systems used included FP-1, RZ-100, MICH-2000, Palianytsia, Vendetta, Liutyi, Bars, Flamingo, Sichen, and Pelican," Zelensky said.

He thanked Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) personnel, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), and the Foreign Intelligence Service, for the accuracy of the strikes.

The president also noted that sanctions had been imposed on a facility in the Voronezh region.

"Moscow must end its brutal war and choose peace instead of building layered rings of air defense at the expense of other regions. Steps toward de-escalation are on the table – in energy and food security. What is needed is political will. I thank everyone who is strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities," the head of state concluded.

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Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck the Gazprom Neft Moscow Oil Refinery (Gazpromneft-Moscow Refinery) in the Kapotnya district of Moscow during the night of September 20.

A large-scale fire was reported at the facility. The primary oil distillation unit AVT-6, a comprehensive oil-processing unit, and an isomerization unit were reportedly hit.

The Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery is one of Russia's largest oil-refining facilities.

The refinery has a capacity of approximately 12 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It processes crude oil and produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products. The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

As previously reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the Russian capital had faced its largest-ever drone attack, with more than 1,600 drones reportedly heading toward Moscow. He said several UAVs reached the territory of the Moscow oil refinery.

According to an OSINT analysis by Astra, the Moscow Oil Refinery (JSC Gazpromneft-Moscow Refinery) caught fire as a result of the attack.

The facility, located in Moscow's Kapotnya district, is one of Russia's largest oil refineries. Its refining capacity is approximately 11 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The refinery supplies about 40% of Moscow's fuel market and 70% of the Moscow region's gasoline and aviation-fuel needs.