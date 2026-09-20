Child Killed, Three Others Critical After Stabbing West Of Sydney

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SYDNEY, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A child has died and two other children and a woman have been hospitalised in critical condition after a stabbing west of Sydney on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Police said in a statement that emergency services were called to reports of three children and a woman suffering stab wounds in a vehicle in the small town of Valley Heights, 60 kilometres west of central Sydney, at around 12.45 pm on Sunday.

Members of the public performed first aid before ambulance paramedics arrived, but one of the children died at the scene.

The other two children and the woman were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said all three children are believed to be under five years old and the woman is in her 40s.

A crime scene has been established, and police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

--NNN-XINHUA