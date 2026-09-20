Japan SDF Recovers Part Of Crashed Global Hawk Drone Along Western Coast

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Sept 20 (NNN-Kyodo) -- The Japanese Air Self-Defence Force said Sunday it has recovered part of the crashed Global Hawk unmanned reconnaissance aircraft that drifted ashore in the western prefecture of Tottori, Kyodo News reported.

The ASDF said the recovered piece measures 1.5 metres by 1.4 metres without elaborating. The ASDF lost communication with the aircraft when it was flying off Tottori on Tuesday.

The search is continuing for the missing aircraft, one of three Global Hawk drones the ASDF owns and operates at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan.

The unmanned aircraft was remotely piloted from the air base and was not equipped with a flight recorder.

A connection failure occurred between the drone and ground equipment at the base shortly before it vanished from radar, according to the ASDF.

--NNN-KYODO