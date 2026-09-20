Anthropic Selects Accenture As Embedded Evaluator For AI Slowdown Plan

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Anthropic has selected Accenture as its first“embedded evaluator,” a move tied to CEO Dario Amodei's recent proposal to slow frontier AI development while safeguards catch up. The partnership is designed to put independent testing closer to how advanced AI systems are built and deployed-an approach Anthropic says it believes is necessary to reduce the risk of catastrophic harm.

The announcement follows Amodei's call for a slower, safer pace of AI progress published Sept. 12. His argument centers on the way AI systems can improve other AI systems: as models become better at creating next-generation models, development can accelerate through recursive self-improvement-potentially outpacing human oversight.

Anthropic is partnering with Accenture to act as its first embedded evaluator, conducting model evaluations and red-teaming. Amodei's Sept. 12 proposal emphasized independent evaluators with“employee-like” access to test safeguards more effectively. Anthropic expects to invest directly in this early phase because a dedicated funding mechanism for independent evaluation does not yet exist. The deal is non-exclusive, and Anthropic plans to name additional evaluators in the coming weeks. Both Anthropic and Accenture expect to invest at least $1 billion over the next five years, according to Anthropic's announcement.

Key takeawaysWhy“embedded evaluation” is at the center of Anthropic's safety plan

Amodei's proposal framed a core problem: AI progress has been advancing“drastically faster” as systems improve their ability to build the next generation of AI. In his account, that feedback loop-often described as recursive self-improvement-could allow powerful systems to evolve faster than society's ability to understand and control them.

To address that mismatch, the proposal's first step calls for independent evaluators granted access comparable to internal teams. Anthropic says it had already committed to this direction, and the Accenture partnership is positioned as an early, concrete way to operationalize it.

In its announcement, Anthropic described embedded evaluation as work that includes evaluating and red-teaming models, running alignment assessments, and testing safeguards. Because embedded evaluation is new, Anthropic also cautioned that the specific implementation details are still being worked out.

Accenture will lead the first embedded evaluation effort

Anthropic said it is moving toward its earlier commitment by partnering with Accenture's AI business unit, Faculty. The company's stated goals for the embedded evaluator include:

Evaluating models and performing red-team testing Conducting alignment assessments Testing model safeguards

Anthropic and Accenture each expect to invest at least $1 billion in the project over the next five years, according to the announcement. That investment commitment underscores that embedded evaluation is being treated not as a short-term audit, but as an ongoing capability that must scale alongside frontier model development.

Accenture, for its part, described Faculty as experienced in testing and evaluating models for major AI labs and in building complex systems designed to be safe and ethical by design. Earlier reporting also highlighted the partnership effort and Accenture's focus on building evaluation capacity, as referenced by Yahoo Finance.

Funding the evaluators-and keeping independence-remains a challenge

One of the more operational elements of Anthropic's announcement is how it expects the work to be financed. Anthropic noted there is currently no established system for funding independent evaluation. It suggested that in the longer term, pooled or government sources could support this kind of work, but it also acknowledged that time is critical.

Given the urgency, Anthropic said it will fund Accenture's embedded evaluation directly in this phase. The company also emphasized that the partnership is non-exclusive, adding that it expects to announce additional evaluators in the coming weeks. For investors and builders, this matters because it suggests Anthropic is trying to avoid a single-evaluator dependency and instead build a broader ecosystem of independent oversight.

Whether embedded evaluation can remain truly independent while embedded in production processes is likely to become a key question for the industry to watch. Anthropic's plan to appoint multiple evaluators may help mitigate that risk by introducing more than one perspective and reducing the chance that evaluation becomes a narrowly defined internal function.

Industry reaction highlights the policy tension around slowing AI

Amodei's Sept. 12 proposal did not arrive in a vacuum. Reports from the period show a split among major tech leaders on whether slowing AI development is the right response to safety concerns. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were reported as responding positively to Amodei's framing, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang argued that regulation aimed at slowing development was not necessary.

That tension reflects a broader debate that extends beyond one company: some leaders view additional constraints as the only way to ensure safeguards can keep up, while others believe the focus should remain on technical safety measures rather than pacing controls. Anthropic's next step-securing an embedded evaluator and funding it heavily-signals that, at least for this phase, the company is pursuing a concrete evaluation mechanism rather than relying solely on public policy or abstract promises.

What to watch next

As Anthropic works to finalize how embedded evaluation will operate in practice, the immediate question for the sector is whether the approach can scale beyond a single pilot evaluator and remain credible as a form of independent oversight. Readers should also watch the timeline and criteria for Anthropic's additional evaluators, since the non-exclusive plan may determine whether embedded evaluation becomes an industry standard or remains a bespoke effort.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.