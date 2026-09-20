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Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.
This was stated in a post by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on its X page.
"Heartiest felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their State Sovereignty Day!" the post reads.
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