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Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day


2026-09-20 04:46:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

This was stated in a post by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on its X page.

"Heartiest felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their State Sovereignty Day!" the post reads.

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Trend News Agency

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