Bihar Floods: HAM(S) Donates Rs 11 Lakh To CM's Relief Fund

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on Sunday contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support families affected by the floods in the state. The party's MPs, MLAs and members of the Legislative Council also donated one month's salary each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as part of relief efforts for flood-affected people.

A delegation of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), led by party national president and Minor Water Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at Lok Sevak Awas and handed over the cheque along with a letter regarding the contribution.

Bihar Grapples with Severe Floods

Expressing gratitude for the assistance, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the contribution would help provide support to people in need during disasters and difficult circumstances in the state. The donation comes amid a severe flood situation in Bihar, with several districts affected by rising water levels in the Ganga and other rivers.

According to reports citing the state Disaster Management Department, more than 46.88 lakh people across 15 districts had been affected by floods as of September 11. Several rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra, were flowing above danger levels at various locations.

The state administration has been undertaking rescue, evacuation and relief operations in flood-hit areas. Earlier reports said that 27 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed in different districts. Community kitchens, relief camps and boats were also being used to provide food, shelter and assistance to affected residents.

Other Political Parties Contribute to Relief Efforts

The flood situation has also prompted contributions from other political leaders and parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party reportedly donated Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced a contribution equivalent to three months of his salary, amounting to Rs 6.35 lakh, for flood relief.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also donated one month's salary to the relief fund, according to reports, as efforts continued to support families affected by the floods.

The state government has been coordinating relief and rescue measures amid the rising water levels and the impact on villages, agricultural land, roads and residential areas. Authorities have also been monitoring river levels and vulnerable embankments in affected districts.

The contribution by HAM (Secular) is aimed at supporting the government's assistance efforts and providing relief to people facing difficulties due to the floods. The party's decision to contribute one month's salary from its elected representatives adds to the ongoing mobilisation of financial support for affected families. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)