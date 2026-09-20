Iran Ready To Supply Afghanistan Up To 2,000MW Of Electricity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has expressed readiness to supply Afghanistan with up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity, as Afghan and Iranian officials discussed cooperation in the electricity, drinking water and wastewater treatment sectors.

Mullah Ahmad Jan Bilal, head of Afghanistan's General Directorate of State-Owned Corporations, met with Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi as part of his ongoing meetings with Iranian officials, according to a statement from the directorate.

The meeting, attended by the ambassadors of both countries, focused on bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the supply of safe drinking water and the construction of wastewater treatment facilities.

Aliabadi said Iran was ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in the electricity sector and would also assist in training Afghan technical personnel and strengthening their professional capacities.

He added that Iran was prepared to provide up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity to help meet Afghanistan's power needs.

Bilal stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening technical capacities and implementing joint projects.

At the end of his visit, Bilal also toured major water and wastewater treatment facilities in Tehran.

sa