MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shenyang, China / Timesnewswire / September 20, 2026 – The Third Kazuo Purple Ceramic Industry Development Conference and the Second Ceramic Heroes Gathering opened on September 17 in Harqin Left Wing Mongolian Autonomous County (Kazuo County), Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province.

Under the theme“Building a New Foundation with Clay, Embracing Infinite Possibilities through Ceramics,” the event brought together experts and scholars, inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, enterprise representatives, and industry association delegates from across China. Using purple ceramic art as a bridge, participants gathered in Kazuo to explore new pathways for the high-quality development of the ceramics industry.

Kazuo County has a rich cultural heritage. A tyrannosaur fossil unearthed in the county is among the largest Sinotyrannus fossils from the Early Cretaceous period ever found in China. A number of precious cultural relics have also been unearthed, offering solid empirical evidence for studies on the origins of Chinese civilization. Today, five cultural venues - the Dongshanzui Site Exhibition Hall, the Kazuo Museum, the Dongmeng Museum, the Purple Ceramic Museum and the Mature Vinegar Museum - have joined forces to offer visitors an immersive journey through the county's history and culture.

Kazuo has abundant local purple clay resources and a long tradition of pottery making, which have laid the foundation for the development of its purple ceramic industry. The county is widely known as the“Capital of Purple Ceramics in Northern China.”

Today, traditional craftsmanship in Kazuo is gaining new vitality through a combination of inheritance and innovation. At the county's Purple Ceramic Cultural Industry Park, young people are actively engaging in cultural and creative product development. Purple ceramic products featuring distinctive local characteristics are finding their way into e-commerce live-streaming sessions, research-and-study programs and antique-and-cultural fairs.

In recent years, Kazuo has positioned the purple ceramic industry as a pillar industry and promoted the integrated development of culture, ecology and traditional craftsmanship. The county has developed a range of initiatives, including the Purple Ceramic Cultural Industry Park, digital exploration of museums, rural tourism, and the“Kazuo Gifts” cluster of distinctive cultural and creative products. These efforts have helped inject new momentum into the high-quality development of the county's economy.

About Kazuo Hosts Third Purple Ceramic Industry Development Conference and Second Ceramic Heroes Gathering

The Third Kazuo Purple Ceramic Industry Development Conference and Second Ceramic Heroes Gathering provide a platform for industry exchange and collaboration, supporting the high-quality development of Kazuo's purple ceramic industry. The event is also expected to further enhance the profile of Kazuo's purple ceramic culture and contribute to the high-quality development of the ceramics industry.