Asian Games: Qatari Swimmer Ali Tamer Reaches 100M Freestyle Final, Sets National Record

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari national team swimmer Ali Tamer has qualified for the 100m freestyle final at the 20th Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026), currently taking place in Japan until Oct. 4, following the men's preliminary heats held at the Aquatics Center on Sunday.

Tamer secured his spot in the final after placing second in his heat with a time of 48.65 seconds, breaking his previous national record of 49.10 seconds.

The Qatari swimmer aims to continue his impressive performance in the final to achieve a result that brings honor to Qatari swimming.

Qatar's national swimming team will return to the pool on Monday to compete in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay. They hope to achieve a positive result and strengthen their presence in the Asian competition.

Qatar is represented in the swimming events by six athletes: Mohamed Mahmoud, Ali Tamer, Saad Al Din Saad Al Din, Emile Mounir Fouzai, Abdullah Al Ghamri, and Mohamed Aziz Jilani.

The Asian Games swimming program encompasses 41 individual and relay events.

Qatar is participating in the 20th Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026) with a delegation of 427 members, including 243 athletes (184 men and 59 women).