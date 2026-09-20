'Erecting False Facades Before 2027 Polls': Chandrashekhar Azad Attacks UP Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Sep 20 (IANS) Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over "lack" of employment opportunities, accusing it of erecting "false facades" before the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Lok Sabha MP was in Ayodhya to meet the family of Ram Lagan Maurya, who, along with his mother, had got injured in the August 25 firing, following a land dispute, in the temple town's Kandaiala village. While Maurya had died in the attack, his mother later succumbed to injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrashekhar Azad criticised Chief Minister Adityanath for distributing appointment letters close on the heels of elections in the state.

"Now appointment letters will be distributed, and announcements for new vacancies will be made. There will be talk of providing new facilities, but the truth is that everyone knows exactly how many appointment letters have actually been issued over the last nine and a half years," he said.

"Whether it was the teacher recruitment drives, or involving Panchayat Assistants, 'Rozgar Sevaks', ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers...there is an outcry everywhere, including among PRD personnel, police personnel, and our B.Ed. and BTC candidates," he alleged.

The Azad Samaj Party chief remarked that now that nine and a half years have passed, and "with the 'people's court' (election) approaching in 2027-they (UP government) are trying to erect false facades to hide their sins and misdeeds, but the public can see right through this".

"There is a massive backlog of vacancies -- sources indicate it is around 4.5 to 5 lakhs -- so why hasn't it been filled yet? Why have you kept these posts vacant for so long? This is merely a tactic to sway votes in their (BJP) favour during the election. The public knows everything," he further said.

Moreover, Chandrashekhar Azad questioned the government for "not initiating recruitment for B.Ed. and BTC teachers".

"Strengthening the country's education system requires bringing in good teachers. Instead, out of sheer expediency, you are relying on 'Anudeshaks' (instructors) and Shiksha Mitras (para-teachers) to do the work without paying them full salaries. This reflects the government's irresponsible attitude," he said.

Terming the employment scenario in Uttar Pradesh as "injustice", the MP added: "Today's educated youth want employment, yet they cannot find jobs; they are wandering around with their degrees in hand."

"Wherever we visit-in these settlements-hundreds of thousands of people are in distress and forced to migrate to other states for work," he said.