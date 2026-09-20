Motorcyclist Dies In Dehradun After Being Struck By Cement-Loaded Truck

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 20 (IANS) A motorcyclist was killed and another person injured after being struck by a cement-loaded truck which lost control and overturned in the Mohabbewala area of ​​Dehradun on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the cement-laden truck was travelling from Asharodi towards Dehradun when its driver lost control of the vehicle near the Mohabbewala slope, and it overturned.

The motorcyclist, who was passing the spot, was hit and died on the spot, and another person was injured. Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams from Patel Nagar Kotwali and Clement Town arrived at the scene.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. A crane is being used to remove the overturned truck from the road. Traffic congestion persists on the main highway due to the accident.

The police have launched an investigation, while also managing traffic as the accident created a jam on the highway.

Reportedly, Uttarakhand recorded an increase in road accidents in the first seven months of this year compared to data from recent years. Since 2019, the number of people dying in road accidents in Uttarakhand has been rising every year, with a sudden jump this year.

Data showed that 775 people have died in road accidents in Uttarakhand in the first seven months of 2026, compared to 1,285 deaths in the previous year. This indicates a big surge in fatalities with three more months remaining to the year-end.

According to reports, out of Uttarakhand's 13 districts, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Haridwar recorded the highest number of road accidents and fatalities. The issue is more critical in the Himalayan state owing to the terrain. A comparison of road accident fatalities showed that while 795 people died by July 2025, the figure stands at 775 for the same period in 2026.