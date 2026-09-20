Pratibha Ranta Calls Her 'The Revolutionaries', A Curious Cat, Avid Reader

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta, who essays the role of the freedom fighter Pratibha Lahiri in 'The Revolutionaries', has shed light on her character in the series.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada during the promotions of the show in the city.

She told IANS,“We don't find much about Pratibha Lahiri in the public domain. And this is what Nikkhil sir told me when we used to discuss Pratibha Lahiri. When Chandrashekhar Azad was fighting the British, there was this one last bullet left in his gun. And that moment he shot himself so that British couldn't encounter him. And Pratibha Lahiri had rubbed his ashes on the young revolutionaries' foreheads. Now you think of somebody who's able to notice that this is a younger generation”.

She further mentioned,“They need to know the kind of sacrifice that's been going out there so that we can give our country freedom. Making sure to convey that message ahead. So how would she be when she was 17? What societal norms would she be fighting? How would she be looking at the world? For me, Pratibha Lahiri was a curious cat. She wanted to know everything about what was happening around her”.

“She was a very avid reader. She was very interested in studies. And in fact, all the letters that were exchanged between Pratibha and Sachindra Nath Sanyal, because she was so smart, so sharp, she would solve the coded letters. And it was just absolutely amazing”, she added.

'The Revolutionaries' follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.