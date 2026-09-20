Jordan, Sierra Leone Business Chambers Forge Trade, Investment Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- The European Chambers of Commerce in Jordan and Sierra Leone have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at creating direct business links between the two countries and expanding trade and investment flows between the Middle East and West Africa.

The agreement, signed in Milan by EuroCham Jordan President Mohammad Hassan Smadi and EuroCham Sierra Leone Vice President Roberto Mariani, sets out a practical framework for connecting companies, investors, exporters and importers in both markets.

EuroCham Jordan said Sunday the partnership will focus on facilitating market access, arranging business-to-business meetings and trade missions, and exchanging information on investment opportunities, projects, tenders and market developments.

Each chamber will act as an initial point of contact for companies from the other market, helping connect buyers and sellers, distributors, suppliers, investors and strategic and technology partners.

The partnership spans a broad range of sectors, including agriculture and food processing, manufacturing, mining and natural resources, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, renewable energy, green technology, logistics and transport, information technology, digital transformation, tourism, infrastructure and professional services.

The two chambers will also explore opportunities under European Union initiatives, including the Global Gateway, as well as investment and development programs supporting private-sector growth, sustainability and the green and digital transitions.

The agreement is expected to move into implementation during its first year, with the chambers establishing a direct channel for sharing commercial and investment opportunities, conducting targeted business matchmaking and organizing at least one joint business activity.

They will also exchange market and sector information and assess the results of the partnership after its first year.

Smadi said the agreement is designed to move beyond conventional institutional cooperation and establish direct relationships among businesses and investors that can translate market opportunities into concrete commercial partnerships and investment projects.

He said Jordan could provide companies with a gateway to Middle Eastern markets, while Sierra Leone could help businesses develop wider commercial links across West Africa.

Smadi added that EuroCham Jordan's outreach to Africa forms part of a broader strategy to diversify markets for Jordanian companies and create opportunities beyond their traditional trading destinations.

"The real value of this agreement will not be in its signing, but in the number of opportunities we can turn into actual trade and investment relationships between companies," he said.

EuroCham Jordan said the partnership is part of its efforts to broaden its international network and strengthen connections between Jordan's private sector and companies, markets and institutions in Europe and other regions.

//Petra// RZ