Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Leading T20I Run-Scorer

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by becoming the leading run-scorer in women's T20 International cricket during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs in 186 matches to become the highest run-getter in women's T20Is. The Indian batter now has 4,765 runs in the format. The milestone came during the second women's cricket semi-final between India and Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park. The winner of the contest will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal match after the island nation defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semi-final.

@mandhana_smriti is now the leading run-getter in Women's T20I history Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #AsianGames twitter/kmj5gWqFiy - BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2026

Mandhana Tops T20I Batting Charts

Mandhana now leads the women's T20I batting charts with 4,765 runs, followed by Suzie Bates with 4,758 runs. India's Harmanpreet Kaur is third on the list with 4,287 runs, while Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (4,282) and New Zealand's Sophie Devine (3,817) complete the top five.

A Prolific Scorer Across Formats

The Indian opener has also been among the leading run-scorers across formats. She has amassed 10,964 runs in international cricket, while Jan Brittin holds the record for most runs in women's Tests with 1,935 and Mithali Raj remains the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs with 7,805 runs.

Record-Breaking Innings Against Bangladesh

During the second semi-final against Bangladesh Women, the left-handed batter Mandhana was dismissed after playing a quickfire 19-ball 37. Her blistering knock included five fours and two sixes. The southpaw also shared a 72-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma.

Mandhana's latest achievement adds another milestone to her illustrious international career as India continue their pursuit of a gold medal at the Asian Games.

(ANI)

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