Bengaluru Woman Biker Spots Female Auto Driver In Traffic, Sends Her A Sweet Surprise WATCH Viral Video

People all over the world loved the woman from Bengaluru who gave a sweet to a female auto-rickshaw driver while they were stuck in traffic. People on social media have praised the small act, which was caught on video.

Aisha Ansari posted the video on Instagram. It shows her stopping in traffic when she sees a woman driving an auto-rickshaw close. In the video, Ansari pulls a chocolate bar out of the tank bag of her motorcycle and asks the scooter rider next to her to give it to the auto driver. After that, the person on the scooter gives the chocolate to the woman driving the auto-rickshaw. Ansari gives her a thumbs-up when he sees that the chocolate got to her.

Then she faces the camera and talks about women who work hard to support their families, children, and parents. Even though the gesture was straightforward, viewers were immediately drawn to it, and many of them commended Ansari for recognising the efforts of another working lady.

Ansari shared the video with the caption,“Women ho ya men, mehnat sabki khaas hai.”

Watch Viral Video

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A post shared by Alisha Ansari | Fitness & rider influencer | Bangalore (@dimple_with_dumbbell)

How Did Social Media React?

Viewers responded to the video in a number of wonderful ways, with many praising the gesture of generosity in the midst of gridlock.

"Such a wholesome moment in the middle of traffic," a person said. "Women supporting women is always beautiful to see," said another. "A small gesture, but it says so much," said a third. "This truly made me smile," said another spectator.

People have responded favourably to the film because it demonstrates how a tiny gesture of gratitude can elevate an otherwise routine occasion. Social media users quickly saw the two women's brief conversation as a positive moment amid Bengaluru's frequently congested traffic.