Norahlux Launches Red Light Therapy Research Hub With Access To 10,000+ Photobiomodulation Studies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive research explorer helps users search scientific literature by condition, study type, light source and other criteria

DEURNE, Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorahLux has launched the Red Light Therapy Research Hub, an interactive research tool designed to make studies on photobiomodulation easier to search and explore.

The Photobiomodulation Research Explorer provides access to 10,022 scientific studies covering red and near-infrared light therapy. The tool allows visitors to search and filter research by condition, body area, study type, light source and other categories, helping users locate relevant studies without manually reviewing thousands of studies.







The research hub is based on data from the PBM Research Database compiled by researcher Vladimir Heiskanen. NorahLux has organized the information into an interactive web application intended to make the database more accessible to consumers, researchers, journalists and others interested in reviewing photobiomodulation literature.

Rather than presenting a limited selection of studies, the explorer gives users a broader view of available research. Visitors can use the filtering tools to see how many studies relate to a topic and examine the types of research that have been conducted.

The resource is designed for ease of use, allowing people with little or no research experience to navigate the database and identify studies relevant to specific questions. NorahLux developed the interface to reduce the time required to sort through a large collection of scientific literature and provide a practical starting point for further research.

As interest in red and near-infrared light therapy continues across wellness, sports, recovery and research communities, access to organized scientific information can help readers distinguish between general claims and published research.

The database was last synchronized on September 17, 2026. NorahLux plans to keep the research explorer available as a public educational resource and permits websites, journalists, researchers and other organizations to link to the web application.

The Red Light Therapy Research Hub is available at.

The research hub is provided for informational and educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Users should consult healthcare professionals regarding medical conditions or treatment decisions.

About NorahLux

NorahLux provides red light therapy and blue-light-blocking products while publishing educational resources related to light, wellness and recovery. The research hub is part of its effort to make photobiomodulation research easier for the public to navigate.

CONTACT: Nico Wagemans NorahLux...