'Irreplaceable Loss To Journalism': Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief On Payal Mehta's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum following the passing away of senior journalist Payal Mehta, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin calling it an "irreplaceable loss" to journalism.

HM Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist Payal Mehta ji".

According to the Home Minister, thorough professionalism, commitment to sharing every detail of information about an issue with her readers and viewers, and a warm personality was what defined Mehta.

"The untimely passing of such a talented and hardworking journalist is an irreplaceable loss to the field of journalism," he said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family and friends and pray to God to give them the strength to bear this profound pain. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock at the news of Mehta's demise.

"Had just attended her father's prayer service a few days ago. Payal used to be as regular as me in Parliament during sessions. She was a true professional journalist. Heartfelt prayers for her departed soul," he said on X.

Expressing his condolences, Union Minister J.P. Nadda remembered Payal Mehta as a "talented and passionate journalist, who will be remembered for her dedication to her profession and her kind-hearted nature".

"My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends," Nadda said on X.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief, saying: "Saddened by the untimely demise of journalist Payal Mehta ji, who covered Parliament."

"My sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues," he said in a post on X.

Expressing his condolences, BJP chief Nitin Nabin hailed Mehta's hard work and sharp understanding of national issues.

In a post on X, he echoed: "Her untimely passing is a great loss to the media fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed shock at Mehta's demise, recalling that he had first met the senior journalist 18 years ago.

"She kept me on my toes always with her breaking news, especially when Parliament used to be in session. She was a very hardworking and jolly person who had begun her career as a sports journalist but made a mark by her political reporting in recent years," he said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also recalled that Mehta would always go "the extra mile for a story".

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said: "She travelled to Andhra Pradesh on several occasions to report from the ground, and whenever we met in Parliament, she would make it a point to reach out and share updates."

CM Naidu mentioned that he would remember Payal Mehta for her enthusiasm, her commitment to journalism, and the warm smile with which she approached everyone.

"My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at Network18. Her untimely passing is deeply saddening. Om Shanti," he added.