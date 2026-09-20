WB Bypolls: BJP Confident Of Win, Opposition Has No Candidate: Ghosh

BJP Confident of Bypoll Victory

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will receive the same public support in the bypolls as it did during the assembly elections in the state. The bypolls for Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies will be held on October 6.

Ghosh took potshots at the opposition parties, saying they are only making allegations. "The election will be held peacefully and in an open atmosphere; just as the public supported the BJP in the general elections, the same will happen in the by-election... It is unclear where the opposition is today. They do not even have a candidate. They are merely making allegations, but that achieves nothing," Ghosh said in Cooch Behar.

Nandigram and Rejinagar Seat Vacancies

BJP formed its first government in West Bengal earlier this year. The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari retained Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections. He had defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on the Bhabanipur seat and vacated Nandigram.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who also won from Nowda. Polling for both seats is scheduled for October 6, while votes will be counted on October 9.

Political Tension Over Congress Candidate's Arrest

The Nandigram bypoll has witnessed political tension after Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old case from 2007, hours after Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction announced support for him. Congress leaders have condemned the arrest and alleged political motives behind the action.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that the arrest was "no coincidence" and alleged that it was politically motivated. He accused the BJP of "clinging" to power through "vote theft and stealing government and parties", stating that its aim is to "end the electoral fight".

TMC's Battle with Election Commission Over Symbol

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's interim order restraining her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) name and its traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol amid the leadership dispute.

In her plea before the apex court, Banerjee termed the poll panel's order arbitrary and sought an urgent stay, arguing that the decision affected her faction's preparations ahead of the by-elections.

The Election Commission had earlier barred both rival TMC factions from using the party's original name, "All India Trinamool Congress", and its traditional "Flowers and Grass" or "Jora Phool" symbol until a final decision is taken on the organisational dispute.

The poll panel subsequently allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" along with the "Football Player" symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the "Envelope" symbol. The interim arrangement will remain applicable for the upcoming bypolls. (ANI)

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