OYO Hotel Rules For Unmarried Couples: Is A Local ID Accepted? Check Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Many people book couple-friendly OYO rooms but still worry about local ID rules. Unmarried couples often wonder if hotels will actually give them a room. We answer all your questions about these hotel policies right here.

Indian law does not consider it a crime for two unmarried adults to stay together in a hotel room. The law does not ban you from booking an OYO room just because you are unmarried. Two consenting adults above 18 years of age commit no crime by staying in a hotel. However, individual OYO hotels set their own rules for giving rooms. Some hotels happily welcome unmarried couples. Other hotels can deny entry based on their own policies. You cannot say that unmarried couples face a blanket legal ban from booking rooms.

Age and ID proofs play a major role when you stay at an OYO hotel. Both guests must be above 18 years old to book a room. You must also submit a valid government ID proof. You should not confuse the legal age for marriage with the legal age for booking a hotel room. Being an adult does not give you absolute legal immunity in all situations. Police will take legal action if any illegal activities happen inside the room. Mutual consent remains very important. A hotel room does not offer legal protection if cases involve non-consensual acts, force, or fraud.

You must pay attention to the local ID rules next. Indian law does not stop people from the same city from booking an OYO room. But some OYO hotels might reject local guests based on their private policies. You cannot assume that every OYO will reject your local ID. You should always check if a specific OYO hotel allows unmarried couples and accepts local IDs before booking. You should not expect the same rules at all OYO hotels just because you booked online. You can avoid last-minute trouble by reading the specific hotel rules before booking your room.

Many people wonder if police can raid an OYO hotel room. You cannot say that police can always enter a room or never enter a room. The Supreme Court noted in a related case that a hotel room is not an open public space, and guests have privacy rights there. At the same time, police officers can conduct searches during criminal investigations or illegal activities as per the law. But staying together as an unmarried couple in an OYO room is not a crime. Police cannot take criminal action against you just because you are unmarried.

Unmarried couples should verify a few things before visiting an OYO hotel. Both partners must carry valid government ID proofs. You must check if the specific OYO hotel allows unmarried couples, accepts local IDs, and note the check-in and check-out times. You will find it helpful to keep your booking confirmation and payment receipt handy. Most importantly, two unmarried people staying together in an OYO room is not a crime. At the same time, you must follow the hotel's private rules and applicable laws. You should consult a lawyer if you face any police action, raids, or legal trouble in specific situations.