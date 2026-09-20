Ukrainian National Guards Destroy $10M Russian Osa Air Defense System In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the brigade announced this in a Facebook post.

“Drone operators from the Black Sky unmanned systems battalion of the Spartan Brigade detected and destroyed an enemy Osa air defense system in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, approximately 40 kilometers from Volnovakha,” the statement said.

The National Guard members noted that the Russians' $10 million investment in air defense had become yet another target for Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine's USF strike 300 Russian air defense assets since start of year

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18 and during the night of September 19, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Russian UAV command posts, a training ground, and support facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.