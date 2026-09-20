Doha Coach Usha Nagrani Offers Gulf Executives Coaching To Lead Under Real Pressure

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 19, 2026 5:45 am - Doha-based ICF trained Executive Leadership Coach Usha Nagrani opens new one-to-one and corporate training slots to help senior leaders across the Gulf navigate rising pressure high-stakes decisions & major transitions with authenticity & confidence.

Recognising the growing pressure on senior leaders in the Gulf, Top executive coach in doha ( Usha Nagrani is opening new one-to-one coaching and corporate training slots focused on leading well under pressure. Her work gives GCC executives and expat professionals a practical way to make difficult decisions with greater clarity, calm and confidence.

From steering a company through a crisis to weighing a major career move, senior leaders across the GCC often work in demanding roles where business targets, people decisions and constant change all compete for their attention.

Usha brings more than 20 years of experience in HR and talent, much of it across the GCC, along with formal training through an ICF-accredited programme. This rare combination gives her an edge and a genuine understanding of both sides of senior leadership, the realities inside organisations and the personal challenges leaders rarely discuss openly at work. Through her structured leadership development program in Doha (, she helps translate this experience into practical, sustainable change for the leaders she works with.

Her work has particular relevance for international and expat leaders, drawn from her own lived experience of building a career far from home. She helps leaders treat their international experience as a leadership strength, so they learn to hold different perspectives, communicate with greater awareness and stay grounded while working across cultures, an approach that also informs her dedicated career coaching for expats (

Atreyi Basu, Corporate Communications Leader and Founder, describes Usha as a steady and direct thought partner. "Usha has always recognised the pressures people carry, addressed them directly, and done so without making anyone feel exposed. Those who work with her gain an honest thought partner and a rare sense of steadiness. It is no surprise she now coaches senior leaders; she will be an asset to every organisation she works with."

Gauri Roy, a former Qatar-based client, now an Early Childhood Educator at Saint Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Australia, says, "Working with Usha changed the way I see myself. She has a rare gift for helping you find clarity when everything feels foggy, not by giving you answers, but by asking the questions that make you find your own. She didn't just coach me; she helped me trust my own path and see my purpose."

Every engagement starts with a diagnosis grounded in real HR practice. Usha uses this to design bespoke coaching programmes around the needs, responsibilities and circumstances of each leader, including Executive coaching for managers ( navigating first-time leadership transitions. She also draws on frameworks such as Run Your Own Race to help leaders question old habits, recognise what no longer serves them and develop a way of leading that feels more natural, authentic and sustainable.

In her own words, Usha says, "Leadership today isn't about holding it together and hoping no one notices the strain. It's about staying true to who you are while carrying real pressure. My work is simple at heart: helping leaders stay human, because that's what makes them, and their teams, last."

About Usha Nagrani

Usha Nagrani is an ICF-trained executive coach based in Doha, working with senior leaders across the GCC. Drawing on more than 20 years of hands-on HR experience and her own expatriate journey, she helps leaders through bespoke coaching programmes and training focused on resilience, emotional intelligence and authentic leadership in demanding, cross-cultural environments, offering professional coaching services tailored to each client's context. Learn more at ushanagrani.