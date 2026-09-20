Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 20: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,43,000
|Rs 1,55,990
|Rs 2,67,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,42,850
|Rs 1,55,840
|Rs 2,66,100
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,42,850
|Rs 1,55,840
|Rs 2,62,100
|Chennai
|Rs 1,42,850
|Rs 1,55,840
|Rs 2,68,100
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,42,850
|Rs 1,55,840
|Rs 2,62,100
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,42,850
|Rs 1,55,840
|Rs 2,71,100
Note: Rates are indicative market prices and may exclude GST, making charges and other applicable levies.
The latest data shows that Delhi has the highest 24K and 22K gold rates among these six cities, while Hyderabad has the highest silver price in the table. Bengaluru and Kolkata record the lowest silver rate among the six at ₹2,62,100 per kilogram.
Gold and silver prices can change during market hours and may differ between bullion markets and individual jewellers. The final amount paid for jewellery can also be higher because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Therefore, buyers should confirm the prevailing local rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.
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