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Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 20: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 20: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities


2026-09-20 12:15:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold and silver prices remain in focus as precious-metal rates continue to move amid changing global market conditions. On September 20, 2026, gold prices were higher across several major Indian markets, while silver also remained elevated. Buyers looking to purchase jewellery or bullion should check the latest city-wise rates before making a purchase, as prices can vary depending on location, taxes and other charges.

According to the latest available market data, 24K gold in Mumbai is priced at Rs 1,55,840 per 10 grams, while 22K gold costs Rs 1,42,850 per 10 grams. Delhi is slightly higher, with 24K gold at ₹1,55,990 and 22K gold at Rs 1,43,000 per 10 grams. Silver prices have also climbed sharply in several major cities. Mumbai's silver rate stands at Rs 2,66,100 per kilogram, while Delhi records Rs 2,67,100 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg)
Delhi Rs 1,43,000 Rs 1,55,990 Rs 2,67,100
Mumbai Rs 1,42,850 Rs 1,55,840 Rs 2,66,100
Kolkata Rs 1,42,850 Rs 1,55,840 Rs 2,62,100
Chennai Rs 1,42,850 Rs 1,55,840 Rs 2,68,100
Bengaluru Rs 1,42,850 Rs 1,55,840 Rs 2,62,100
Hyderabad Rs 1,42,850 Rs 1,55,840 Rs 2,71,100

Note: Rates are indicative market prices and may exclude GST, making charges and other applicable levies.

The latest data shows that Delhi has the highest 24K and 22K gold rates among these six cities, while Hyderabad has the highest silver price in the table. Bengaluru and Kolkata record the lowest silver rate among the six at ₹2,62,100 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices can change during market hours and may differ between bullion markets and individual jewellers. The final amount paid for jewellery can also be higher because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Therefore, buyers should confirm the prevailing local rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.

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AsiaNet News

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