Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 20: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained largely stable on September 20, 2026, with no major changes reported from the previous day. The national average petrol price is ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹97.83 per litre. Among the major metros, Delhi continues to record relatively lower fuel prices, with petrol at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.83 per litre. Kolkata residents are paying Rs 113.51 per litre for petrol and Rs 99.82 per litre for diesel. Petrol and Diesel Rates Today: City-Wise Table

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.82 Rs 98.77 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Note: Retail fuel prices can vary by location because of local taxes and other components. Daily rates are generally updated by oil marketing companies in the morning.

The stability in domestic fuel prices comes even as international crude oil prices remain closely watched. Brent crude has fallen below $104 per barrel, while fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate remain an important factor for India because the country depends heavily on imported crude oil. A weaker rupee can increase the cost of crude imports and put pressure on domestic fuel prices.

Fuel prices also differ from one city to another because of state-level taxes, central duties, transportation costs and local demand-supply conditions. Petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, meaning state-specific VAT and other levies contribute significantly to the variation in pump prices.