Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 20: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/Litre)
|Diesel (Rs/Litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.82
|Rs 98.77
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Note: Retail fuel prices can vary by location because of local taxes and other components. Daily rates are generally updated by oil marketing companies in the morning.
The stability in domestic fuel prices comes even as international crude oil prices remain closely watched. Brent crude has fallen below $104 per barrel, while fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate remain an important factor for India because the country depends heavily on imported crude oil. A weaker rupee can increase the cost of crude imports and put pressure on domestic fuel prices.
Fuel prices also differ from one city to another because of state-level taxes, central duties, transportation costs and local demand-supply conditions. Petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, meaning state-specific VAT and other levies contribute significantly to the variation in pump prices.
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